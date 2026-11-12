Influential Women: Alicia Rayder, Advances Compassionate Oncology Care Through Clinical Excellence & Servant Leadership

NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Director of Radiation, CT, Health Information and Referral Services at Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY, Alicia Rayder Leads Multidisciplinary Teams Dedicated to Safe, Personalized Cancer CareEast Syracuse, New York – Alicia Rayder serves as Director of Radiation, CT, Health Information and Referral Services at Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY, where she provides leadership in oncology care, imaging services, and clinical operations. With more than 16 years of experience in healthcare, Alicia has built a career focused on patient advocacy, compassionate care, and clinical excellence. Her areas of expertise include oncology, hematology, critical care nursing, advanced cardiac life support (ACLS), radiation services, CT imaging operations, and healthcare leadership. She is dedicated to ensuring that patients receive safe, personalized, and high-quality care throughout their treatment journey. A Registered Nurse, Nurse Practitioner, and Adult Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner (AOCNP), she brings both clinical depth and administrative vision to her role.Alicia began her nursing career in 2010 as a Registered Nurse in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Upstate Medical University, where she developed a strong foundation in critical care. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Utica University and later completed her Master of Science in Family Nurse Practice at SUNY Upstate Medical University. During her tenure at Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY, she advanced from Nurse Practitioner to Nursing Manager and ultimately to her current director role. She is recognized for her ability to lead multidisciplinary teams, improve healthcare operations, mentor professionals, and enhance the patient experience.Throughout her time with the practice, Alicia has helped expand the scope of care available to patients. She contributed to the development and implementation of a geriatric oncology program, as well as outpatient bispecific and radiopharmaceutical programs at Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY. Her commitment to advancing oncology care is further reflected in her contributions to research and educational presentations focused on supportive oncology and targeted cancer therapies. These efforts demonstrate her belief in improving systems rather than simply maintaining them.Alicia attributes her success to dedication, unwavering commitment, and a sincere passion for her work. She believes that consistently showing up with integrity, compassion, and a commitment to making a positive impact has been instrumental in her professional growth. Curiosity, consistency, and collaboration have also guided her, along with a willingness to learn, take on challenges, and build strong relationships. She is deeply grateful for the encouragement and support of her family, friends, mentors, and colleagues, whose belief in her has provided the foundation and motivation to pursue her goals and keep striving for excellence.The best career advice Alicia has received came from an exceptional physician who co-founded her organization and became a trusted mentor throughout her career. His guidance, knowledge, and willingness to share his experiences helped her grow as both a healthcare provider and a leader. He encouraged her to continue learning, remain dedicated to her patients, and approach every challenge with confidence, compassion, and integrity. His mentorship has had a lasting influence on her professional journey and on the way she leads and supports others in healthcare.For young women entering the healthcare industry, Alicia's message is that the opportunities available to them are limitless. Healthcare continues to evolve, creating meaningful pathways for those who are passionate about making a difference. She encourages women to pursue areas that align with their interests, remain open to growth, and embrace every opportunity to learn and develop their skills. In her view, the ability to provide guidance, deliver compassionate care, and build genuine relationships with patients is one of the most rewarding aspects of the profession, and the impact on people's lives is profound.Alicia is candid about the demands of healthcare leadership. One of the greatest challenges she faces is balancing the responsibilities of leading multiple departments while ensuring strong support for her teams, her patients, and the broader community. Leadership in this field requires dedication, adaptability, and the ability to manage competing priorities while maintaining a high standard of care. At the same time, she strives to be fully present in her personal life as a wife and mother of two children. Finding balance between professional commitments and family responsibilities is an ongoing journey, but one that continues to strengthen her leadership, resilience, and ability to support others.The values most important to Alicia in both her work and personal life are integrity, honesty, compassion, empathy, and care for others. Inspired by her family's healthcare background, she developed a servant's heart and carries that mindset into every aspect of her role. These values guide the way she supports her patients, her team, and her community, reminding her of the importance of treating every person with respect and understanding. She finds great fulfillment in knowing that her work allows her to make a meaningful difference and to provide care and support when it matters most.Outside of her career, Alicia enjoys spending time on the water, preparing meals for family and friends, and bringing people together. She values strong personal connections and brings the same empathy, honesty, and care into her personal life that she brings to her professional work. Looking ahead, she continues to pursue professional growth, including her goal of earning an MBA.From the intensive care unit to the leadership of multiple oncology service lines, Alicia has built a career defined by learning, compassion, and a commitment to doing better for patients. Her work continues to shape a more supportive and personalized experience for people facing cancer and their families. Alicia Rayder stands as an example of how servant leadership and clinical excellence can come together to make a lasting difference in the lives of patients and the teams who care for them.Learn More about Alicia Rayder:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Alicia Rayder, Advances Compassionate Oncology Care Through Clinical Excellence & Servant Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 07:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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