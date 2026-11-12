Anil Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of His Next Step, Says He Is Enjoying The Journey

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor appears to be embracing a new phase of his journey as he shared a thoughtful message on social media.

The 'Mr India' actor hinted at moving forward while making the most of the present moment, offering a glimpse into his outlook on life.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared the note,“Taking the next step, enjoying this one...” In the pictures, the 'No Entry' actor could be seen striking different poses for the camera. Anil looked dapper in a stylish long coat, which he teamed with a hat and a pair of statement sunglasses, adding a touch of sophistication to his overall appearance. He carried the look with effortless charm and confidence, posing in different styles.

Anil also shared a monochrome photograph, which offered a classic and striking take on his appearance. The black-and-white frame highlighted his sharp features and timeless style, adding a distinct touch to the series of pictures. Needless to say, with his brief message, the actor highlighted the importance of looking ahead while also appreciating the journey along the way.

Anil Kapoor is quite active on social media and often gives a glimpse into his personal and professional life through photographs and updates. The actor also uses the platform to celebrate special occasions and extend heartfelt wishes to his family members and loved ones.

Yesterday, the 'Subedaar' actor shared a special birthday wish for his elder brother, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who turned 73. Recalling their cherished memories and the bond they share, the actor expressed how much his brother's presence means to him.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday, Boney! No matter how old we get, you'll always be my big brother, and I'll always be your younger one. We've shared so much laughter, worries, dreams and a lifetime of memories. Having you beside me means more than I probably say. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more celebrations together. Love you, brother.”