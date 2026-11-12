Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Looks To Gujarat For Urban Makeover

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (IANS) In a significant political and developmental move, the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has turned to Ahmedabad in Gujarat to draw up a roadmap for the development of Kerala's state capital, seeking to bring in what it sees as the Gujarat model of urban governance.

The proposed partnership between Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad, which will function as twin cities, comes after the BJP ended nearly 45 years of CPI(M)-led LDF rule in the Corporation and took charge for the first time, with V.V. Rajesh becoming Mayor in December last year.

The initiative is aimed at drawing on Ahmedabad's experience in urban administration, waste management, infrastructure development and resource mobilisation.

The state government has given its approval for the cooperation framework, and the Corporation is seeking the Council's approval for taking the initiative forward.

The two civic bodies will cooperate in waste management, road development, technology transfer and raising funds for major infrastructure projects.

The proposal to explore municipal bonds to mobilise resources is one of the significant aspects of the initiative.

Ahmedabad has used this financing model to fund major urban development projects.

The immediate focus will be on cleaning and rejuvenating five major water bodies in the capital Parvathy Puthanar, Karamana River, Amayizhanchan Thodu, Killiyar and Akkulam Lake.

The Corporation also plans to draw on Ahmedabad's experience in scientific waste processing, including the setting up of treatment plants and waste-to-energy facilities.

Cooperation will also cover traffic management, road infrastructure, e-governance and administrative practices.

Officials from both cities are expected to exchange technical expertise and take part in training programmes.

The partnership follows Mayor Rajesh's visit to Ahmedabad, where he studied its urban development initiatives, including the Sabarmati riverfront, waste management facilities and infrastructure projects.

An eight member delegation led by him also held discussions with Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot and senior officials.

A twin-city MoU was also signed.

For the BJP, the initiative also offers an opportunity to demonstrate its development model in Kerala's capital, where it has made its first major breakthrough in urban governance.

Whether the Ahmedabad experience can be successfully adapted to Thiruvananthapuram will depend on funding, implementation and the cooperation of all stakeholders.