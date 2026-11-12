'Cameras Were Few, Relationships Strong': PM Modi Recalls Long Association With Journalists At 'Diwali Milan'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Diwali Milan programme at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, where he recalled his long association with journalists and said that many of them had attended his oath-taking ceremony in 2001 at their own expense, driven by personal affection and warmth rather than professional obligations. He further said that earlier, cameras were not so common, but relationships were stronger.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to journalists and their families on the occasion of Diwali and the upcoming Chhath Puja. "Diwali has just ended. Now, the preparations for Chhath Puja are in their final stages. I want to congratulate you and your families on all these occasions," he said.

PM Modi acknowledged that festivals are generally a time when people wish to spend time with their families, but journalists often remain occupied with their professional responsibilities and the pursuit of breaking news. "You all have come at a time when there is no news being created. I am grateful to you all," he said.

Recalling his association with the media fraternity, PM Modi said that while many members of the younger generation were present, those from the older generation would remember his longstanding relationship with journalists.

"Friends, there are many people from the new generation, but the old generation knows that I have a relationship with you. From press releases to Instagram reels, I have witnessed a long journey of media communication. I remember that in the early 1990s, I was given responsibilities for the entire country," he said. He also recalled the challenges of communication during those days, when sending press releases required finding fax machines.

"When I came back to Delhi, the office used to be at Ashoka Road. Even at that time, Diwali Milan gatherings were organised," he said.

"At that time, cameras were not so common and were in few numbers, but relationships were strong," the Prime Minister added. Drawing a comparison between journalists' professional journeys and his own political career, PM Modi said that a person's responsibilities naturally change with a change in position.

"Friends, when someone becomes an editor from a reporter, their role changes naturally. When I came to power, my role also changed," he said, adding that he had completed 25 years as the head of the government.

Highlighting the commitment of journalists, PM Modi said one of the remarkable aspects of newsrooms was that nothing was considered impossible. "Whether there is an accident, an earthquake or a devastating flood, while the rest of the world is moving away from the affected area, some people go against the tide," he said.

The Prime Minister also fondly recalled how several journalist friends had attended his oath-taking ceremony in 2001 using their own resources. He said that when he met them after the ceremony, he asked why they had not informed him beforehand so that he could have made arrangements for them. However, they told him that they had come on their own, reflecting the personal warmth and affection they shared with him.

PM Modi further said, "Another very important aspect of the news industry is deadlines. Your entire life revolves around deadlines. Whether it is the time to print a newspaper or broadcast a story, everything has a deadline. Without deadlines, everyone, from the desk to the field, would have the same attitude -- 'There is still time, it will get done. We will manage it, as we have always done'."