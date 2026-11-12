Fourth And Final Phase Of Panchayat Polls: 4.07 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 241 Candidates On November 14

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) The fourth and final phase of the Panchayati Raj elections in Jaipur district has reached its decisive stage, with voting scheduled for November 14 across four Panchayat Samitis, Andhi, Bassi, Jamwaramgarh, and Tunga.

More than 4.07 lakh voters will be eligible to cast their ballots, determining the electoral fate of 241 candidates contesting across 82 Panchayat Samiti wards. Voting will also be held in 13 Zila Parishad wards. A total of 446 polling stations have been established for the final phase.

Polling teams will depart from Shri Bhawani Niketan College of Pharmacy on Sikar Road on November 13, following their final training session.

The commissioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has been completed, and the district administration has stepped up preparations to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.

The Panchayati Raj general elections have entered their fourth and final phase. On November 14, voters in four Panchayat Samitis of Jaipur district will elect their Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti representatives.

According to election data, a total of 407,280 voters are eligible to participate in this phase. As many as 241 candidates are contesting across 82 Panchayat Samiti wards, while elections will also be held in 13 Zila Parishad wards.

The administration has established 446 polling stations to facilitate voting. District Election Officer Sandesh Nayak has reviewed arrangements for polling team deployment, training, and the distribution of election materials. Polling teams will leave from the premises of Shri Bhawani Niketan College of Pharmacy on Sikar Road on November 13, after completing their final training.

The administration has also completed the commissioning of EVMs. Before dispatch, polling teams will thoroughly verify the EVMs, ballot papers, and other election materials to ensure that all arrangements are in place.

Among the four Panchayat Samitis, Bassi is set to witness the most competitive contest, with 79 candidates contesting across 25 wards.

The Panchayat Samiti-wise candidate distribution includes 79 candidates across 25 wards in Bassi, 64 candidates across 23 wards in Jamwaramgarh, 50 candidates across 19 wards in Jamwaramgarh and 48 candidates across 15 wards in Tunga.

Together, these four Panchayat Samitis account for 241 candidates contesting across 82 wards, averaging approximately three candidates per ward.

With 4,07,280 voters and 446 polling stations, each polling station will serve an average of around 913 voters. The administration has made arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of polling.

The November 14 polling will determine the representatives for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis, with voters casting their ballots through EVMs.

Meanwhile, the election process for Sarpanch and Ward Panch positions will follow the other election schedule.

On November 15, nominations for Sarpanch and Ward Panch posts will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. On November 16, voting for Sarpanch and Ward Panch posts will take place in 140 Gram Panchayats from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. using ballot papers.

On November 17, elections for the post of Up-Sarpanch (Deputy Sarpanch) will be conducted.

With preparations nearly complete, the fourth and final phase will put the electoral choices of more than four lakh rural voters in Jaipur district to the test.

The results will determine the political representation of 82 Panchayat Samiti wards and 13 Zila Parishad wards.

All eyes are now on November 14, when voters will decide which candidates emerge victorious in this concluding phase of the Panchayati Raj elections.