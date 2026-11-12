Woman Found Dead In Hyderabad Flat Amidst Suspicious Circumstances

Suspicious Death Reported in Hyderabad Flat

According to the police, a woman was found dead lying on the floor with blood stains under suspicious circumstances in a flat in Dhathu Nagar under Meerpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Police, along with the clues team, reached the spot after receiving information and are currently investigating the matter.

According to a police official, "The deceased has been identified as Anitha. She was found dead in Sri Laxmi Residency in Posh Colony. After receiving information about the matter, we, along with the clues team, reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter."

Separate Murder Case Cracked by Banswada Police

In a separate incident in Telangana, a woman, along with her two lovers, allegedly murdered her husband and threw his body into a lake to make it look like an accident. The Banswada police cracked the case and arrested all three accused.

During the investigation and after the preliminary postmortem report, police confirmed it to be a murder and altered the section to 103 BNS. As per the plan, on the night of October 23, they took Kashiram out on the pretext of consuming liquor. When he was heavily intoxicated, Ramu strangled him with a nylon rope while Santhosh held his hands to prevent him from escaping. Later, they dumped the body in Panchera Cheruvu and tried to destroy the evidence. The police have seized mobile phones and other material used in the crime. A case has been registered under Sections 103, 238 r/w 3(5) BNS. The accused were produced before the court for judicial remand.

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