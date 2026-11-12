Bouma Review: Does Dileesh Pothan And Sagar Surya's Mystery Thriller Deliver?

Bouma Review:Rejin S Babu wrote and directed the film, which features Vineeth, Aditi Balan, Lena, Mokksha, Vijay Babu, and Madhupal. After the film's theatrical premiere, people began sharing their first thoughts on social media. Several moviegoers flocked to X (previously Twitter) after early screenings to share their initial reactions. These postings give an early peek at how some viewers reacted to Bouma on its first day.

Here are some of the responses expressed online following the release of the Malayalam film.

These entries reflect the views of individual moviegoers who attended the earliest showing. They should not be seen as representative of the full audience's response. As the film gains additional theatres and viewers in the following days, a more complete picture of its reaction may emerge.

Bouma: Story and Cast

Bouma depicts a struggling musician who visits an estate tied to her history. She has only vague memories of the estate, despite its significance in her background. As she returns to the property, the line between her memories and the present blurs.

#BOUMA Gripping journey of mystery, suspense & amp; unexpected twists!

Written & amp; Directed by Rejin S Babu. Featuring Dileesh Pothan, Vineeth Kumar, Aditi Balan

#BOUMA hits USA theatres on November 13! ✨

A haunting mystery. An immersive experience. PrimeMedia (@PrimeMediaUS) November 11, 2026

At the same time, authorities are investigating a string of missing women, which brings them to the same estate. The two developments gradually collide, tying the singer's voyage and the inquiry together. Dileesh Pothen and Sagar Surya are among the film's main cast. Revathy Sharma, Vineeth, Aditi Balan, Lena, Mokksha, Vijay Babu, and Madhupal also star.

തരക്കേടില്ലാത്ത ഫസ്റ്റ് ഹാഫ്

ഇതുപോലുള്ള കണ്ടന്റ് കുറെ കണ്ടിട്ടുള്ളതുകൊണ്ടാവും നല്ല പ്രെഡിക്ടബിൾ ആയിരുന്നു.

അതുകൊണ്ട് തന്നെ അത്ര ഇംപാക്ടും കിട്ടിയില്ല.

മേക്കിങ്ങിലും സെർട്ടൻ പ്രോബ്ലംസ് ഉണ്ട്.

ബട്ട് ഓവറോൾ ഓക്കേ ആണ്.

ഹോപ്പ് ദ സെക്കൻഡ് ഹാഫ് ഈസ് ബെറ്റർ.

#Bouma Morbid Monarch (@MorbidMonarch) November 12, 2026

Rejin S Babu wrote and directed Bouma, and Bassam Kadhiyar produced it. The film's story is ascribed to Dony S Kadamanitta.

Bouma: The Technical Crew

The film's technical staff comprises cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan and editor Sooraj ES. Christo Xavier wrote the soundtrack, while Appunni Sajan handled the production design. Kalai Kingson is in charge of the stunt choreography, while Abru Simon has served as main associate director.

#Bouma Movie Review

A Very Unique Slow Burn Suspense Mystery Drama Elevated by a chilling Climax

Smart Editing by Sooraj and Nice Music by Christopher Xavier helps

Ensemble cast is a strength

Mystery & amp; Suspense deepen towards Climax

Very Good attempt by Rejin

Worth a watch Varun R (@VarunNR_79) November 12, 2026

#bouma കിളി പോയി

- സേതു (@Sethu_sethu_) November 12, 2026

#Bouma കിടു first half

2nd half പാളിയില്ലെങ്കില്‍ ഇതുവരേ കാണാത്ത തരത്തില്‍ ഉള്ള ഒര് ഗംഭീര സിനിമയാകാനുള്ള സാധ്യത കാണുന്നു സേതു (@Sethu_sethu_) November 12, 2026

Jayadevan Chakkadath handled the sound design, with the final mix credited to Rajakrishnan AR. Sibin Varghese is the art director, and Job George has worked as production controller.

The remaining team members include Danish KA as executive producer, Liju Prabhakar as DI, Rony Vellathooval as makeup artist, and Gopika Unnikrishnan as costume designer. Jithin S Babu contributed still photography and creative help, while Mamijo is responsible for the film's design. Athira Diljith and Vazhoor Jose are identified as public relations representatives.