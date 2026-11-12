CWI President Lauds West Indies Cricket Team For Historic Undefeated Year

Historic Success for West Indies Cricket

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Kishore Shallow hailed the players, coaches and support staff for going undefeated in a Test series for a whole series in a calendar year for the first time in 32 years. The West Indies became the first team in the current World Test Championship cycle to complete their full allotment of fixtures when they drew the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka to clinch a 1-0 series triumph, with the Caribbean side finishing their campaign on a high courtesy of two series victories for the calendar year.

It was also the first time since 1994 that West Indies have completed a calendar year without losing a Test series, with skipper Roston Chase already optimistic that the side can achieve during the next cycle (2027-2029) should they continue their upward curve. This comes after a humiliating home series clean sweep to Australia by 0-34 and a loss to India away from home 0-2. Windies did lose a three-match series against New Zealand by 2-0 to end the year; they did have some really positive moments with the bat on the India and NZ tour. They followed it with a series win against Sri Lanka at home, a draw against Pakistan at home and a win over Bangladesh away from home.

President Kishore Shallow Praises Team's Resilience

In a statement posted on CWI's official website, Kishore hailed the players, coaches and support staff, saying that to having not lost a Test series throughout the year and then concluding the year with a challenging series win in subcontinental conditions is a "tremendous achievement".

"On behalf of the Board and staff of Cricket West Indies, I extend my warmest congratulations to Daren, Roston, every player and member of staff on an outstanding year of Test cricket. To go through an entire calendar year without losing a Test series, and to cap it off with a series victory in challenging subcontinental conditions, is a tremendous achievement. It reflects the character, discipline, and unity of this group and should be a source of inspiration for West Indians everywhere," he said in the statement.

“This is an important step forward for West Indies cricket and one we should rightly celebrate. At the same time, we must remain focused, ambitious and determined to build on this success and achieve even more in the years ahead,” he added.

Future Outlook and Individual Standouts

Having ended the WTC at the second-last place in the past three cycles, WI are still positioned at the eighth spot in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, but have risen two spots in the ICC Test Rankings to reach the sixth spot. There have been many shining lights for the West Indies in recent times, with Justin Greaves (881 in 14 Tests with two centuries and three fifties) and Shai Hope (792 in 11 Tests with three centuries and two fifties) each amassing a bulk of runs to currently sit inside the top 10 for run-scorers during the current cycle and pace duo Shamar Joseph (40 wickets in nine Tests) and Jayden Seales (38 wickets in 14 Tests) are similar among the top wicket-takers.

Amir Jangoo (478 runs in six Tests at an average of 59.75, with two centuries in nine innings) and Kavem Hodge (514 runs in eight Tests at an average of 42.83, with two centuries and a fifty in 14 innings) also contributed really well with the bat. Jomel Warrican, the 'Player of the Series' against Bangladesh with 16 wickets, has also contributed well with the ball, taking 27 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 28.14, with two four-fers and two five-fors and best figures of 6/112. Greaves also showed serious bowling chops with 26 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 28.50, with best figures of 5/27.

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