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Hundreds Rally in Athens as Rent Surge Fuels Housing Crisis


Date: 2026-11-12 02:45:25

(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators packed the center of the Greek capital on Wednesday, voicing mounting anger over spiraling rents and a deepening housing crisis.

The crowd assembled at Klafthmonos Square, pressing for more affordable homes and stronger safeguards for tenants.

Trade unions, student groups and civil society organizations stood alongside the protesters, calling on the government to adopt effective measures to rein in soaring housing costs.

The crowd then marched toward parliament, insisting that affordable housing be within reach of everyone.

Organized by the Housing for All initiative, the rally ended peacefully, and no incidents were reported.

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