Musk Says Hiring Nvidia Chief Would Be an Honor
(MENAFN) Tesla chief executive and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has expressed interest in potentially bringing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang into one of his companies, describing such an opportunity as “an honor” amid reports questioning Huang’s future at the chipmaker.
“That would be an honor,” Musk wrote on X late Wednesday in response to a post urging him to hire Huang. However, he did not mention a specific role, identify which company might employ the Nvidia chief or provide any indication that formal recruitment discussions had taken place.
Musk’s comments came after reports emerged that Nvidia’s board was preparing to consider Huang’s position as the company’s leader. Directors were reportedly expected to meet as early as Wednesday to discuss his future, according to people familiar with the matter.
The reported developments followed allegations concerning Huang’s personal relationships with two women, including Alice Huang, a former executive at Mega Speed International who has been accused of working as a Chinese spy, as well as another Nvidia employee.
Nvidia has launched an independent investigation by its board following reports suggesting that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.
Uncertainty surrounding the company’s leadership contributed to a significant decline in its stock during after-hours trading on Wednesday. Nvidia shares dropped $14.95, equivalent to 8.61%, to $158.78 after ending the regular trading session at $173.73, up $4.84 or 2.87%.
Additional reports indicated that Nvidia’s board was preparing to determine Huang’s future following the controversy.
Huang established Nvidia in 1993 and has remained its president and chief executive since the company was founded. He also holds a seat on its board of directors, according to the company's annual report.
His possible departure would represent a significant change at the top of one of the world's most influential technology companies, which has emerged as a leading provider of processors powering the development and operation of artificial intelligence systems.
Nvidia's growing influence has positioned Huang as a central figure in the worldwide investment surge in artificial intelligence, as well as the intensifying technological competition between the United States and China.
“That would be an honor,” Musk wrote on X late Wednesday in response to a post urging him to hire Huang. However, he did not mention a specific role, identify which company might employ the Nvidia chief or provide any indication that formal recruitment discussions had taken place.
Musk’s comments came after reports emerged that Nvidia’s board was preparing to consider Huang’s position as the company’s leader. Directors were reportedly expected to meet as early as Wednesday to discuss his future, according to people familiar with the matter.
The reported developments followed allegations concerning Huang’s personal relationships with two women, including Alice Huang, a former executive at Mega Speed International who has been accused of working as a Chinese spy, as well as another Nvidia employee.
Nvidia has launched an independent investigation by its board following reports suggesting that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.
Uncertainty surrounding the company’s leadership contributed to a significant decline in its stock during after-hours trading on Wednesday. Nvidia shares dropped $14.95, equivalent to 8.61%, to $158.78 after ending the regular trading session at $173.73, up $4.84 or 2.87%.
Additional reports indicated that Nvidia’s board was preparing to determine Huang’s future following the controversy.
Huang established Nvidia in 1993 and has remained its president and chief executive since the company was founded. He also holds a seat on its board of directors, according to the company's annual report.
His possible departure would represent a significant change at the top of one of the world's most influential technology companies, which has emerged as a leading provider of processors powering the development and operation of artificial intelligence systems.
Nvidia's growing influence has positioned Huang as a central figure in the worldwide investment surge in artificial intelligence, as well as the intensifying technological competition between the United States and China.
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