Island Nations Demand Climate Justice at COP31, Eye USD120B Aid
(MENAFN) Leaders of vulnerable island states used the COP31 summit on Wednesday to press wealthy nations for climate finance, financial reform and a stronger voice in choosing their own partners.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said small island nations must be free to select their development partners. “We need a global system that empowers small island developing states to determine their own development partners. The Maldives is not asking for sympathy. We are calling for justice, responsibility and action to fulfill obligations under international treaties and abide by commitments,” he said.
Muizzu urged developed countries to honor their climate finance pledges and demanded reforms to the international financial architecture that reflect the particular vulnerabilities of small island developing states. He also called on international financial institutions and credit rating agencies to change how they assess climate investments, stressing that adequate financing, technology transfer and political commitment are needed to turn promises into measurable progress.
Taiwan backed at the summit
Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine called for Taiwan to be included in global climate talks, saying “all voices must be heard,” and pointed to its efforts to decouple economic growth from carbon emissions and build resilience. She restated the Pacific region’s opposition to coal production and gas exports, arguing that while every country “has the right to develop, no one has the right to pollute their neighbors.”
Heine also pressed developed countries to raise climate finance, triple annual adaptation funding to at least $120 billion by 2035 and make loss and damage funds easier for small island states to access.
Palau President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. likewise urged Taiwan’s participation in COP and other UN conferences, calling it a “strong and important partner” in disaster resilience, energy transition and food security.
“We are at war with a crisis we did not create. A war no peace treaty can end, only urgent action can,” he said. He urged countries to limit global warming overshoot beyond 1.5C, expand renewable energy and meet their international obligations. Whipps also called for stronger science-based climate action and more investment in ocean protection and resilience.
Micronesia seeks methane cuts, predictable funding
Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley W. Simina called for rapid methane reductions, greater energy efficiency and a just transition away from fossil fuels to limit global warming. He urged predictable, accessible climate finance for small island states, with priority for freshwater security, coastal protection, resilient infrastructure, public health and food security.
“The Pacific does not come to this conference merely to describe what we stand to lose. We come with solutions, with determination, and with a long tradition of looking after one another,” he said.
Nepal appeals for mountain-focused action
Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the opening plenary on Monday that COP31 should put global “sympathy into the system” and turn “promises into action,” recalling the outpouring of sympathy Nepal received after devastating floods in August.
Khanal called for a dedicated work program on mountain climate change, stronger adaptation financing and protection of fragile mountain ecosystems. He also urged countries to keep the 1.5C target alive and support Nepal’s recovery efforts.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said small island nations must be free to select their development partners. “We need a global system that empowers small island developing states to determine their own development partners. The Maldives is not asking for sympathy. We are calling for justice, responsibility and action to fulfill obligations under international treaties and abide by commitments,” he said.
Muizzu urged developed countries to honor their climate finance pledges and demanded reforms to the international financial architecture that reflect the particular vulnerabilities of small island developing states. He also called on international financial institutions and credit rating agencies to change how they assess climate investments, stressing that adequate financing, technology transfer and political commitment are needed to turn promises into measurable progress.
Taiwan backed at the summit
Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine called for Taiwan to be included in global climate talks, saying “all voices must be heard,” and pointed to its efforts to decouple economic growth from carbon emissions and build resilience. She restated the Pacific region’s opposition to coal production and gas exports, arguing that while every country “has the right to develop, no one has the right to pollute their neighbors.”
Heine also pressed developed countries to raise climate finance, triple annual adaptation funding to at least $120 billion by 2035 and make loss and damage funds easier for small island states to access.
Palau President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. likewise urged Taiwan’s participation in COP and other UN conferences, calling it a “strong and important partner” in disaster resilience, energy transition and food security.
“We are at war with a crisis we did not create. A war no peace treaty can end, only urgent action can,” he said. He urged countries to limit global warming overshoot beyond 1.5C, expand renewable energy and meet their international obligations. Whipps also called for stronger science-based climate action and more investment in ocean protection and resilience.
Micronesia seeks methane cuts, predictable funding
Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley W. Simina called for rapid methane reductions, greater energy efficiency and a just transition away from fossil fuels to limit global warming. He urged predictable, accessible climate finance for small island states, with priority for freshwater security, coastal protection, resilient infrastructure, public health and food security.
“The Pacific does not come to this conference merely to describe what we stand to lose. We come with solutions, with determination, and with a long tradition of looking after one another,” he said.
Nepal appeals for mountain-focused action
Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the opening plenary on Monday that COP31 should put global “sympathy into the system” and turn “promises into action,” recalling the outpouring of sympathy Nepal received after devastating floods in August.
Khanal called for a dedicated work program on mountain climate change, stronger adaptation financing and protection of fragile mountain ecosystems. He also urged countries to keep the 1.5C target alive and support Nepal’s recovery efforts.
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