Kazakhstan Pushes UN Water Body as Central Asia Faces Scarcity
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan urged world leaders on Wednesday to create an international water organization under United Nations auspices, aiming to tighten global cooperation on water security.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov made the proposal at the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya. He warned that Central Asia is under mounting pressure from rising temperatures, shrinking glaciers, desertification and water scarcity, and said the region needs deeper cooperation to cope. The initiative originated with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Bektenov called on international partners to back it.
Bektenov also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060. Renewables’ share of the country’s electricity generation has quadrupled over six years to 8%, he said, with a target of 15% by 2030. He added that Kazakhstan is working with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on a green energy corridor to carry clean electricity to international markets.
Kyrgyzstan seeks mountain climate funding
Also at the summit, Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, pressed for more international climate financing for mountainous countries and proposed a Global Mountain Resilience Center.
“We believe that this center will make an important contribution to promoting the exchange of experience and practical cooperation among mountainous countries. We stand ready to work for all interested partners to advance this initiative,” he said.
Kasymaliev further asked countries to back a UN Decade for Strengthening Mountain Resilience covering 2028-2037, along with annual UN climate dialogues on mountain issues. He also pointed to Kyrgyzstan’s plan for an international trust fund for Lake Issyk-Kul, to which President Sadyr Japarov has pledged $10 million from the state budget. Kasymaliev appealed to international financial institutions, donor countries and the private sector to contribute.
Moldova touts renewable surge
Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan called for stronger international climate cooperation and easier access to climate financing. He said Chisinau has raised renewables’ share of electricity from roughly 3% six years ago to nearly 30%, and has pledged to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2035.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov made the proposal at the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya. He warned that Central Asia is under mounting pressure from rising temperatures, shrinking glaciers, desertification and water scarcity, and said the region needs deeper cooperation to cope. The initiative originated with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Bektenov called on international partners to back it.
Bektenov also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060. Renewables’ share of the country’s electricity generation has quadrupled over six years to 8%, he said, with a target of 15% by 2030. He added that Kazakhstan is working with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on a green energy corridor to carry clean electricity to international markets.
Kyrgyzstan seeks mountain climate funding
Also at the summit, Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, pressed for more international climate financing for mountainous countries and proposed a Global Mountain Resilience Center.
“We believe that this center will make an important contribution to promoting the exchange of experience and practical cooperation among mountainous countries. We stand ready to work for all interested partners to advance this initiative,” he said.
Kasymaliev further asked countries to back a UN Decade for Strengthening Mountain Resilience covering 2028-2037, along with annual UN climate dialogues on mountain issues. He also pointed to Kyrgyzstan’s plan for an international trust fund for Lake Issyk-Kul, to which President Sadyr Japarov has pledged $10 million from the state budget. Kasymaliev appealed to international financial institutions, donor countries and the private sector to contribute.
Moldova touts renewable surge
Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan called for stronger international climate cooperation and easier access to climate financing. He said Chisinau has raised renewables’ share of electricity from roughly 3% six years ago to nearly 30%, and has pledged to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2035.
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