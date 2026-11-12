Israeli Settlers Attack West Bank Town Under Army Protection
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Atara in the occupied West Bank on Thursday while operating under the protection of Israeli forces, according to local sources.
Dozens of settlers raided several Palestinian homes in the town, assaulted residents and injured several people. They also damaged a number of vehicles, the sources said.
The attacks triggered confrontations between Palestinian residents and the settlers. Israeli forces subsequently entered Atara and fired tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition, with local sources saying the troops intervened to protect the settlers.
Settlers also targeted major roads near Ramallah, leading Israeli forces to shut down the city's entrances. The closures caused severe traffic congestion, leaving thousands of vehicles backed up along the roads, according to reports.
Approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. These settlements and outposts have been accompanied by attacks that seek to displace Palestinians from their homes and communities.
The occupied West Bank has witnessed growing Israeli military raids and settler violence, with incidents including killings, arrests, house demolitions, land clearance and confiscations, alongside continued settlement expansion.
Dozens of settlers raided several Palestinian homes in the town, assaulted residents and injured several people. They also damaged a number of vehicles, the sources said.
The attacks triggered confrontations between Palestinian residents and the settlers. Israeli forces subsequently entered Atara and fired tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition, with local sources saying the troops intervened to protect the settlers.
Settlers also targeted major roads near Ramallah, leading Israeli forces to shut down the city's entrances. The closures caused severe traffic congestion, leaving thousands of vehicles backed up along the roads, according to reports.
Approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. These settlements and outposts have been accompanied by attacks that seek to displace Palestinians from their homes and communities.
The occupied West Bank has witnessed growing Israeli military raids and settler violence, with incidents including killings, arrests, house demolitions, land clearance and confiscations, alongside continued settlement expansion.
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