Colom Flips Mississippi Senate Seat, Ending Nearly 4-Decade Wait
(MENAFN) A major US wire service projected Wednesday that Democrat Scott Colom has won Mississippi’s Senate race, handing the party its first victory for the seat in nearly four decades after days of ballot counting that followed the Nov. 3 midterms.
Colom, 43, unseated Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in one of the country’s most reliably Republican states. He is also the first Black person elected to represent Mississippi in the Senate since the Reconstruction era.
The result adds to a broader midterm rebuke of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, which lost ground in several GOP-controlled states.
A local prosecutor, Colom built his campaign on economic anxiety, especially rising prices and affordability. He tapped into voter frustration over the economy while arguing, in his campaign’s words, that Hyde-Smith had fallen short in representing ordinary Mississippians.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) Chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand congratulated the senator-elect. “Congratulations to Senator-Elect Colom on his historic win and on becoming the first Democrat to win a Mississippi Senate seat in over four decades,” they wrote in a joint statement, They pledged to work with him on issues affecting Mississippi residents when he joins the upper chamber in the 120th Congress.
Hyde-Smith also congratulated her opponent and wished him well as he takes on the “tremendous responsibility” of representing the state. “While this is not the outcome we worked for or hoped for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters,” the Republican said in a video message.
‘Mississippi matters’
Colom marked the win at a rally, where he described a political journey rooted in faith, teamwork and the history of African American representation in Mississippi.
“For me, this journey started with a prayer, y’all,” Colom told the crowd, adding that prayer had helped shape the state’s history.
He pointed to Hiram Revels, who served Mississippi in the US Senate in 1870 and 1871 during Reconstruction and was the first African American to hold a seat in the chamber.
“For people that don’t know, the first African American to be a United States senator was from the great state of Mississippi. His name was Hiram Revels,” Colom said.
He credited his supporters and campaign staff, stressing that the victory was a shared effort rather than a personal one.
“For months and months, I’ve been telling everybody everywhere I go that we’re going to win this election,” he said. “It’s not something that I did, it’s something that we did.”
The senator-elect vowed to represent all Mississippians and put the state’s interests at the center of his work in Washington.
“I make a solemn commitment to each and every Mississippian today: in every decision I make, I will never forget the most important thing is, Mississippi matters,” he said.
Colom, 43, unseated Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in one of the country’s most reliably Republican states. He is also the first Black person elected to represent Mississippi in the Senate since the Reconstruction era.
The result adds to a broader midterm rebuke of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, which lost ground in several GOP-controlled states.
A local prosecutor, Colom built his campaign on economic anxiety, especially rising prices and affordability. He tapped into voter frustration over the economy while arguing, in his campaign’s words, that Hyde-Smith had fallen short in representing ordinary Mississippians.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) Chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand congratulated the senator-elect. “Congratulations to Senator-Elect Colom on his historic win and on becoming the first Democrat to win a Mississippi Senate seat in over four decades,” they wrote in a joint statement, They pledged to work with him on issues affecting Mississippi residents when he joins the upper chamber in the 120th Congress.
Hyde-Smith also congratulated her opponent and wished him well as he takes on the “tremendous responsibility” of representing the state. “While this is not the outcome we worked for or hoped for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters,” the Republican said in a video message.
‘Mississippi matters’
Colom marked the win at a rally, where he described a political journey rooted in faith, teamwork and the history of African American representation in Mississippi.
“For me, this journey started with a prayer, y’all,” Colom told the crowd, adding that prayer had helped shape the state’s history.
He pointed to Hiram Revels, who served Mississippi in the US Senate in 1870 and 1871 during Reconstruction and was the first African American to hold a seat in the chamber.
“For people that don’t know, the first African American to be a United States senator was from the great state of Mississippi. His name was Hiram Revels,” Colom said.
He credited his supporters and campaign staff, stressing that the victory was a shared effort rather than a personal one.
“For months and months, I’ve been telling everybody everywhere I go that we’re going to win this election,” he said. “It’s not something that I did, it’s something that we did.”
The senator-elect vowed to represent all Mississippians and put the state’s interests at the center of his work in Washington.
“I make a solemn commitment to each and every Mississippian today: in every decision I make, I will never forget the most important thing is, Mississippi matters,” he said.
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