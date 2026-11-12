Xi Reaffirms China's Commitment to Taiwan Reunification
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that achieving the "complete reunification" of Taiwan with China remains an unwavering historical objective of the Communist Party, urging Chinese communities worldwide to oppose efforts supporting Taiwan independence.
Xi delivered the remarks during a ceremony in Beijing commemorating the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, the revolutionary leader who played a central role in ending China's imperial monarchy in 1911.
"Resolving the Taiwan question and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland is an unwavering historical mission of the Communist Party of China," Xi said.
He described bringing Taiwan under China's sovereignty as a shared aspiration among Chinese people and an essential component of the country's broader national rejuvenation ambitions.
The Chinese president also called on people living on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, alongside Chinese communities abroad, to reject movements advocating Taiwan independence and support efforts to maintain peaceful relations across the strait.
Referring to Sun Yat-sen's legacy, Xi highlighted his commitment to preserving China's territorial unity and opposition to attempts to divide the country.
Born in 1866, Sun established the Kuomintang (KMT), which currently operates as an opposition party in Taiwan, and helped lead the 1911 Revolution that brought an end to thousands of years of imperial rule in China. He died in 1925.
Beijing regards Taiwan as an integral part of Chinese territory, while the Taiwanese government rejects China's sovereignty claims over the island.
China has repeatedly promoted peaceful reunification through its proposed "one country, two systems" arrangement. However, the framework has received little support from Taiwan's major political parties.
Xi delivered the remarks during a ceremony in Beijing commemorating the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, the revolutionary leader who played a central role in ending China's imperial monarchy in 1911.
"Resolving the Taiwan question and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland is an unwavering historical mission of the Communist Party of China," Xi said.
He described bringing Taiwan under China's sovereignty as a shared aspiration among Chinese people and an essential component of the country's broader national rejuvenation ambitions.
The Chinese president also called on people living on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, alongside Chinese communities abroad, to reject movements advocating Taiwan independence and support efforts to maintain peaceful relations across the strait.
Referring to Sun Yat-sen's legacy, Xi highlighted his commitment to preserving China's territorial unity and opposition to attempts to divide the country.
Born in 1866, Sun established the Kuomintang (KMT), which currently operates as an opposition party in Taiwan, and helped lead the 1911 Revolution that brought an end to thousands of years of imperial rule in China. He died in 1925.
Beijing regards Taiwan as an integral part of Chinese territory, while the Taiwanese government rejects China's sovereignty claims over the island.
China has repeatedly promoted peaceful reunification through its proposed "one country, two systems" arrangement. However, the framework has received little support from Taiwan's major political parties.
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