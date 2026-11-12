Kazakhstan Detains Heads Of Samruk-Kazyna And KTZ Over Corruption Suspicions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Service has detained Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and Elzhas Otynshiev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) JSC, along with several other individuals on suspicion of corruption.

The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan (NSC) announced the detentions through its press service.

Investigative actions are underway to establish all the circumstances of the case.

No further information on the pre-trial investigation may be disclosed in accordance with Article 201 of Kazakhstan's Criminal Procedure Code.

Anti-corruption efforts are continuing as part of the implementation of the President's directives and adherence to the "Law and Order" principle.

Samruk-Kazyna JSC was established in 2008 by a decree of the President of Kazakhstan. The sole shareholder of the Fund is the Government of Kazakhstan. Its main activities include managing major state-owned assets in key sectors of the economy, as well as implementing infrastructure and social projects.

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) National Company JSC is Kazakhstan's state-owned railway and logistics holding company, established in 1997. Its sole shareholder is Samruk-Kazyna JSC.