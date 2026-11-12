Concert Dedicated To Victory Day And State Flag Day Held In Ashgabat (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A grand concert featuring artists from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held at the Magtymguly National Music and Drama Theatre in Ashgabat on the occasion of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Victory Day and State Flag Day.

According to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, Ambassador Gismat Gozalov, emphasized that Victory Day represents the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as a celebration of the national will, unity and heroism of the Azerbaijani people. He also noted that the State Flag symbolizes Azerbaijan's independence, national identity and sovereignty.

The Ambassador noted that, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan achieved a historic Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. He stated that this Victory represents the triumph of national unity and the unwavering will of the Azerbaijani people, as well as justice. As a result of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan's territories that had been under occupation were liberated, the country's territorial integrity was restored, and the implementation of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council was ensured.

The Ambassador also emphasized that the three-coloured State Flag, now flying over all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, stands as a symbol of the independence and national identity of the Azerbaijani people, as well as the historic Victory achieved in the Patriotic War. The Ambassador stated that the common history, culture, language and spiritual values shared by the Azerbaijani and Turkmen peoples constitute a solid foundation for relations between the two countries.

His remarks highlighted that the expansion of reciprocal visits at the highest and high levels, political dialogue, and economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in recent years has elevated bilateral relations to a qualitatively new stage. Referring to cultural and humanitarian ties, the Ambassador noted that the Turkmenistan Culture Days held in Azerbaijan in 2025 and the Azerbaijan Culture Days held in Turkmenistan in June 2026 had made an important contribution to mutual cultural exchange.

At the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Nursehet Shirimov also addressed the audience, congratulating the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day and State Flag Day and expressing his sincere views on the development of the fraternal relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The concert programme featured folk and composed songs, classical musical works and instrumental performances reflecting the rich musical heritage of both peoples, performed by People's Artists and Honoured Artists of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, as well as renowned musicians. The programme included works by prominent Azerbaijani composers, including Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev and Fikret Amirov, as well as Azerbaijani folk songs. Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Ilaha Afandiyeva and Honoured Teacher of Azerbaijan Zulfiya Sadigova performed together with Turkmen musicians. The musical performances were accompanied by an orchestra conducted by Rovshan Nepesov, Honoured Artist of Turkmenistan. The concert also featured the premiere of the composition“Baku Tango”.

The event was attended by heads and staff members of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, General of the Army Metin Tokel, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, who was visiting Ashgabat, as well as representatives of the media, members of the public and Azerbaijanis residing in Turkmenistan.