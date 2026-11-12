Uzbekistan, Seoul National University Agree To Develop AI Institute

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies and Seoul National University (SNU) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for academic and research cooperation, including plans to support the development of an artificial intelligence institute at New Uzbekistan University.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies, the memorandum identifies the establishment and development of the AI Institute at New Uzbekistan University as one of the key areas of potential cooperation.

In addition, the agreement provides for student exchanges, academic and administrative staff mobility, joint research activities and the exchange of academic and scientific materials.

The memorandum establishes a general framework for cooperation, while specific initiatives and implementation arrangements will be determined through separate written agreements following further discussions and institutional approval.

Uzbekistan has identified digital transformation and artificial intelligence as key priorities in its national development agenda, seeking to expand the use of advanced technologies across the economy and public administration. The government is working to strengthen digital infrastructure, develop local IT expertise and increase the production and export of IT services. Cooperation with leading international universities is expected to support these ambitions by improving research capacity, training specialists and facilitating the adoption of innovative technologies.

Seoul National University is one of South Korea's leading higher education institutions and a major center for academic research and innovation. Established in 1946, the university offers programs across a wide range of disciplines, including engineering, natural sciences, computer science and technology. Its research capabilities and expertise in advanced technologies make it a potential partner in Uzbekistan's efforts to develop artificial intelligence education and strengthen its scientific and technological capacity.