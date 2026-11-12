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RAMSAY SANTE Obtains Approval From The Australian Securities Exchange For Its Foreign Exempt Listing In Australia


Date: 2026-11-12 02:31:24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATORY INFORMATION
Paris, November 12, 2026

Ramsay Santé obtains approval from the Australian Securities Exchange for its foreign exempt listing in Australia

Ramsay Santé today announces that the Australian Securities Exchange (“ ASX”) has approved its application for admission as an ASX Foreign Exempt Listing. The approval marks a further step in the proposed separation of Ramsay Santé from Ramsay Health Care Limited (“RHC”) and will enable eligible RHC shareholders to trade their interests in Ramsay Santé on the ASX, upon implementation of the Distribution (as defined below).

As previously announced, RHC intends to distribute its 52.79% shareholding in Ramsay Santé to RHC shareholders by way of an in-specie distribution (the“ Distribution”) implemented through a scheme of arrangement under the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the“ Scheme”).

Completion of the Distribution is expected to occur on 9 December 2026, subject to approval by RHC's shareholders at the scheme meeting to be held on 24 November 2026, approval of the Scheme by the Supreme Court of New South Wales (the“ Court”) and satisfaction of the other conditions to the Distribution.

Under the proposed arrangements, eligible RHC shareholders will receive their interest in Ramsay Santé in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) tradeable on the ASX. Each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in one Ramsay Santé share and carry economically equivalent rights. CDI holders will be able to exercise their voting rights by instructing the depositary nominee to vote on their behalf. The issuance of the CDIs remains subject to applicable conditions, including the aforementioned shareholder and Court approvals.

Expected timetable
Subject to satisfaction of the applicable conditions, the expected timetable is as follows.

Date Milestone
1 December 2026 CDI trading on the ASX is expected to begin on a deferred settlement basis
9 December 2026 The distribution of RHC's shareholding in Ramsay Santé is expected to be completed
10 December 2026 CDI trading on a normal settlement basis is expected to begin

Further details are available in the Demerger Booklet published by RHC, available on its website.

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the European leader in private hospitalisation and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the Group welcomes 13 million patients each year in 491 facilities across five countries (France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy).

As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé covers the entire care pathways in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, medical and rehabilitation care, mental health and primary care centres, with constant innovation to improves everyone's health and ensures equitable access to secure and qualitative care.

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Code ISIN and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471
Website:

Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon
Tél. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tél. +33 1 87 86 22 11
... ...

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  • Ramsay Santé obtains approval from the Australian Securities Exchange for its foreign exempt listing in Australia

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