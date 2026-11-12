RAMSAY SANTE Obtains Approval From The Australian Securities Exchange For Its Foreign Exempt Listing In Australia
|Date
|Milestone
|1 December 2026
|CDI trading on the ASX is expected to begin on a deferred settlement basis
|9 December 2026
|The distribution of RHC's shareholding in Ramsay Santé is expected to be completed
|10 December 2026
|CDI trading on a normal settlement basis is expected to begin
Further details are available in the Demerger Booklet published by RHC, available on its website.
About Ramsay Santé
Ramsay Santé is the European leader in private hospitalisation and primary care. With 40,000 employees and 10,000 practitioners, the Group welcomes 13 million patients each year in 491 facilities across five countries (France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy).
As a mission-driven company, Ramsay Santé covers the entire care pathways in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, medical and rehabilitation care, mental health and primary care centres, with constant innovation to improves everyone's health and ensures equitable access to secure and qualitative care.
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Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations
Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon
Tél. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tél. +33 1 87 86 22 11
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Ramsay Santé obtains approval from the Australian Securities Exchange for its foreign exempt listing in Australia
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