MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Misty Mountain Gaming Announces Partnership with Angel to Create The Wingfeather Saga's First Tabletop Gaming Premium Accessories

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Misty Mountain Gaming Announces Partnership with Angel to Create The Wingfeather Saga's First Tabletop Gaming Premium AccessoriesNew officially licensed pre-release collection debuts December 08th, 2026, bringing The Wingfeather Saga to life for tabletop gamers and collectors.Misty Mountain Gaming, a leading creator of premium tabletop gaming accessories and collectibles, today announced a new partnership with Angel, bringing The Wingfeather Saga to market through an officially licensed line of tabletop gaming products.The collaboration marks Misty Mountain's latest effort to merge iconic young-adult adventure properties with the growing tabletop and collectibles market, giving fans and gamers alike new ways to experience the world and characters of The Wingfeather Saga at the table. This licensing agreement was negotiated and secured by Licensing Works!on behalf of Angel."The Wingfeather Saga presents an exceptional opportunity to create another needed point of entry into the tabletop community for younger players. Bringing family-friendly and youth-targeted properties to the table only stands to make our community larger, safer, and more accessible." said Jonathan Turner, President of Misty Mountain Gaming. "We're excited to bring another incredible collection to our family of lifetime warrantied products""Since launching The Wingfeather Saga role-playing game, we have been looking for partners to support the families and communities playing the game and create new opportunities for fans to experience the story of Aerwiar together. We're thankful for MMG's partnership and excited for fans to experience the premium accessory products from MMG.” Brock Starnes, President of Shining Isle Productions and Executive Producer of The Wingfeather Saga animated series.About Misty Mountain GamingMisty Mountain Gaming designs and produces premium tabletop gaming accessories, collectibles, and merchandise for the global tabletop and hobby gaming community. Known for high-quality craftsmanship and officially licensed collaborations, Misty Mountain Gaming partners with iconic brands and creators to bring beloved worlds and characters to life for gamers, collectors, and fans. Learn more at mistymountaingaming.About AngelAngel is a media distribution company and streaming platform offering movies, shows, and documentaries designed to inspire and unite through meaningful storytelling. Its award-winning, viewer-supported entertainment is shaped by the Angel Guild, a passionate community of fans who help decide which stories Angel brings to audiences around the world. Angel is also the home of The Wingfeather Saga, bringing the beloved fantasy series to fans through its animated adaptation and expanding the world through new experiences and partnerships. Learn more at angel.About Shining Isle: Nashville-based Shining Isle Productions brings together world-class animation talent, IP franchise expertise, and a love of whimsical and meaningful stories. The studio has developed a proprietary character animation pipeline using Unreal Engine that establishes a new benchmark hand-painted CG production. The team brings decades of experience from Pixar, DreamWorks Animation, Valve, Blue Sky Studios, and VeggieTales. Their first project, The Wingfeather Saga animated series based on the bestselling fantasy novels by Andrew Peterson, is scheduled to release Season Four in Fall 2026 and Season Five in Fall 2027. The series became the No. 1 rated series on Angel in 2025.Media ContactAlex BambergMarketing and Communications DirectorMisty Mountain Gaming...

Alex Bamberg

Misty Mountain Gaming

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Misty Mountain Gaming Announces Partnership with Angel News Provided By Misty Mountain Gaming November 12, 2026, 07:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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