DY-PM Professional PEMF Bio-Resonance Therapy Mat
DY-PM PEMF bio-resonance therapy mat adOpts professional PEMF technology with 8 built-in coils. It delivers whole-body pulsed electromagnetic field therapy to ease chronic pain, reduce muscle fatigue and improve sleep quality. Suitable for wellness spas, physiotherapy clinics and home daily healthcare.
Core Functions
Relieve chronic pain, rheumatoid arthritis and muscle fatigue
Improve sleep disorders and regulate nervous system
Promote nerve recovery and enhance blood microcirculation
Key Advantages
8 PEMF coils, adjustable frequency from 1–99Hz via handheld controller
Wide voltage AC110-240V, global market compatible
Large mat size 180*80cm for full body treatment
Lightweight, gross weight only 8kg, easy to carry and store
Simple operation, safe for long-term daily use
Who Needs This?
Wellness centers & physiotherapy clinics for body rehabilitation services
Healthcare product distributors and resellers
Home users suffering from chronic pain, poor sleep and muscle soreness
Why Choose Our DY-PM pemf therapy Mat?
This full-body PEMF mat is equipped with 8 high-peRformance coils to cover major body areas. It helps users relieve pain and improve circulation non-invasively. Stable 30W power, easy operation and portable design make it great for both commercial and home use. OEM custom service is available.
Get In Touch
Contact us for factory wholesale price, user manual and product catalog.
Guangzhou Danye Optical Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Danye Optical Co., Ltd.
+ +86 15902065199
danyelasersale@126
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