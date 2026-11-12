GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OverviewDY-PM PEMF bio-resonance therapy mat adOpts professional PEMF technology with 8 built-in coils. It delivers whole-body pulsed electromagnetic field therapy to ease chronic pain, reduce muscle fatigue and improve sleep quality. Suitable for wellness spas, physiotherapy clinics and home daily healthcare.Core FunctionsRelieve chronic pain, rheumatoid arthritis and muscle fatigueImprove sleep disorders and regulate nervous systemPromote nerve recovery and enhance blood microcirculationKey Advantages8 PEMF coils, adjustable frequency from 1–99Hz via handheld controllerWide voltage AC110-240V, global market compatibleLarge mat size 180*80cm for full body treatmentLightweight, gross weight only 8kg, easy to carry and storeSimple operation, safe for long-term daily useWho Needs This?Wellness centers & physiotherapy clinics for body rehabilitation servicesHealthcare product distributors and resellersHome users suffering from chronic pain, poor sleep and muscle sorenessWhy Choose Our DY-PM pemf therapy Mat?This full-body PEMF mat is equipped with 8 high-peRformance coils to cover major body areas. It helps users relieve pain and improve circulation non-invasively. Stable 30W power, easy operation and portable design make it great for both commercial and home use. OEM custom service is available.Get In TouchContact us for factory wholesale price, user manual and product catalog.

Guangzhou Danye Optical Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Danye Optical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 15902065199

danyelasersale@126

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DY-PM Professional PEMF Bio-Resonance Therapy Mat News Provided By Globalso November 12, 2026, 07:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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