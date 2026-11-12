UR Dream Media Releases Five-Point Music Business Checklist For Independent Artists In Dubai

Guru Randhawa and Albert

Dubai-based music executive Albert M. Carter (Berto Brown) outlines practical considerations for artists as MENA recorded music revenues continue to grow.

- Albert M. CarterDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UR Dream Media, a Dubai-based music and content production company, has released a five-point music business checklist for independent artists preparing to record, promote and distribute their music.Developed by Managing Partner Albert M. Carter, professionally known as Berto Brown, the guidance addresses five aspects of building a music career: ownership, production budgets, audience development, royalty collection and long-term planning.The announcement follows a period of significant growth in the regional recorded music market. According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's Global Music Report 2026, recorded music revenues in the Middle East and North Africa increased by 15.2% in 2025, with streaming accounting for 97.5% of regional recorded music revenue.Carter believes the expanding market presents opportunities for independent musicians, while making business knowledge increasingly important.“The conversation around music success has become heavily focused on numbers,” said Carter.“But an artist's stream count doesn't explain who owns the music, what it cost to release or whether the income can support another project. Those questions matter just as much.”Five Business Considerations for Independent ArtistsThe checklist identifies five areas Carter recommends artists address before releasing music.1. Ownership and rights: Establish who owns the master recording and composition, document collaboration agreements and understand publishing and royalty entitlements.2. Production and marketing budgets: Account for recording, mixing, mastering, artwork, video production, distribution and promotion before committing resources to a release.3. Audience development: Identify the intended audience and consider how listeners can be retained beyond an initial release campaign or social media trend.4. Revenue and royalty collection: Understand potential income sources, collection procedures, distributor agreements and the financial obligations associated with a project.5. Long-term career planning: Consider how each release supports future music, performances, collaborations and other business opportunities.The checklist is intended as general business guidance rather than legal or financial advice.International Experience Applied to Dubai's Creative SectorOriginally from Philadelphia, Carter has worked across music entrepreneurship, education, artist development, distribution and international music business.His professional background includes AudioSwim and the Emirates Music Summit, an initiative focused on bringing music professionals together to discuss the development of the UAE's music industry.His work and career have previously been covered by publications including Gulf News and The National.At UR Dream Media, Carter works alongside partners Poupak and Mohammad Mohtasham, known as Ashkan, in developing a multi-service creative production business.Located in Dubai Investment Park, UR Dream Media provides music recording and production, mixing and mastering, podcast production, photography and video content services for musicians, entrepreneurs, brands and other creative professionals.The company incorporates music-business experience into its wider approach to creative development and production.“Making music has become more accessible, but building a sustainable career still requires planning, relationships and an understanding of the business,” Carter said.“The purpose of this guidance is to encourage artists to think about those decisions before they invest in their next release.”The five-point checklist forms part of Carter's ongoing professional commentary on artist development and music-business strategy.Further information about Carter's professional background is available at .About UR Dream MediaUR Dream Media is a creative production hub based in Dubai Investment Park, United Arab Emirates. The company provides recording, music production, podcasting, photography, video and content creation services. Its guiding message is“Make the dream visible.”Website:About Albert M. Carter (Berto Brown)Albert M. Carter is an American music industry executive, entrepreneur, educator and consultant based in Dubai. His professional experience spans music distribution, artist development, international business strategy and creative entrepreneurship. He serves as Managing Partner of UR Dream Media.

Albert Carter

Ur Dream Media

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UR Dream Media Releases Five-Point Music Business Checklist for Independent Artists in Dubai News Provided By Ur Dream Media November 12, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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