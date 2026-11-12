Clientshare Partners With Excellerate Services UK&I As New Chief Experience Officer Puts CX Top Of The Agenda

Excellerate Services UK & Ireland makes the Clientshare partnership an early priority following the appointment of Kenny Tranquille as Chief Experience Officer.

- K. Tranquille, Chief Experience Officer, Excellerate Services UK & Ireland

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clientshare, the world's leading Business Reviews platform, has partnered with Excellerate Services UK & Ireland to support the facilities services provider's new client experience strategy. The partnership is one of the first priorities for Kenny Tranquille following his recent appointment as Excellerate's first Chief Experience Officer.

Excellerate will use Clientshare to give its account teams a single, consistent way to collect and understand client sentiment, identify relationship risk, agree actions and close the loop with clients.

The partnership reflects a key principle both businesses share: listening to clients is most valuable when something happens as a result. Clientshare forms an integral part of the wider client experience strategy Kenny is building at Excellerate. He'll work closely with account teams to make sure every client relationship has the same rigour behind it, whether it's a single site or a national contract, with the aim of supporting both client retention and growth.

James Ward, CEO of Clientshare, said:“Introducing a Chief Experience Officer role, and making this partnership one of Kenny's first priorities, shows Excellerate is treating CX as a leadership responsibility, enabling account managers to build and develop stronger client relationships. We're looking forward to supporting Kenny and the account teams as they build that consistency across the business.”

Kenny Tranquille, Chief Experience Officer at Excellerate Services UK & Ireland, said:“Listening to our clients is important, but what really builds trust is what we do next. Clientshare gives us a consistent way to turn feedback into action, make sure those actions are followed through and, importantly, show our clients what has changed as a result.”

Nick Rastelli, Joint CEO of Excellerate Services UK & Ireland, added:“Retaining and growing client relationships starts with genuinely understanding how clients feel about the service we deliver. This partnership with Clientshare supports Kenny's work in building that understanding into everything we do.”

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About Clientshare

Clientshare helps service providers in facilities management, logistics, BPO, contract catering and IT services retain and grow their client accounts. Used by more than 1-in-2 of the FTSE 100, the Clientshare platform gives organisations a consistent way to run Business Reviews, hear from the stakeholders who matter on each account, including those who weren't in the meeting, and track client sentiment over time. Leadership and account teams can spot risk early and act on opportunities to grow with AI-powered analysis and a clear view of how every account is performing.

About Excellerate Services UK & Ireland

Excellerate Services UK & Ireland is a specialist provider of soft facilities management services, delivering cleaning, hygiene, waste management and associated soft FM across more than 10,000 sites in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The business serves clients across a diverse range of sectors including premium retail, commercial real estate, healthcare, higher education, and industrial and logistics environments. Its brand promise, Where Better Begins, reflects its focus on continuous improvement in service delivery and client partnership.

The company places particular emphasis on the quality, training and wellbeing of its 9,500 frontline workforce. Its award-winning Velocity platform provides real-time visibility of task completion, SLA performance and exception reporting across its contract portfolio. Excellerate also deploys AI-powered auditing technology to independently assess cleaning standards, providing clients with objective, data-driven quality assurance alongside traditional inspection programmes.

Excellerate Services is part of the Excellerate Group, which also operates in the UAE and South Africa. The Group's international businesses share a common commitment to service quality, workforce development and client partnership.

Maria Rangin

Clientshare

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Clientshare partners with Excellerate Services UK&I as new Chief Experience Officer puts CX top of the agenda News Provided By Clientshare November 12, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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