Congress Calls Kulgam Terror Attack Serious, Demands Additional Security Measures BJP Says Pak Will Face Response

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Following the terrorist attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Thursday termed the incident serious and expressed concern over the targeting of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, saying the Centre must take additional precautions to ensure the safety of lives and property in the region.

Speaking to reporters, Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot said, "This is serious, and I believe that regardless of who claims responsibility for law and order in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of India has a responsibility to live up to those claims. Jammu and Kashmir is a very important and sensitive region. A terrorist attack of this nature, particularly the attack on the CRPF, is extremely dangerous. I believe the Government of India will have to take additional precautions to ensure the safety of lives and property in the region."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Surendra Rajput termed the attack extremely tragic and wished a speedy recovery to the injured security personnel. He also held the BJP-led government responsible for the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and questioned its handling of counter-terrorism operations.

"It is extremely tragic news. We wish a speedy recovery to all the soldiers who are injured. And the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power there. The BJP governs internal security there. The BJP is responsible for the protection of that area. What are they doing?

"Before demonetisation, they said terrorism had ended. Then incidents happened after Pulwama. After that, the Pathankot incidents happened. Then the Uri incidents happened. After that, incidents in Baisaran in Pahalgam, 26 people were killed. Kashmiri Hindus are being targeted. What is happening during the BJP's rule?

"Is the government during the BJP's rule so weak, so cowardly, and so incompetent that we are not even able to protect our own soldiers? If the Bharatiya Janata Party has any shame, if the Home Minister has any shame, he should resign after this incident," Rajput said.

On the other hand, BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana blamed Pakistan for continuing its alleged anti-India activities and said such attacks were aimed at diverting attention from its internal situation.

"...Pakistan has still not stopped its despicable activities. It carries out such heinous acts to divert attention from its internal situation. It has already learned a lesson from Operation Sindoor. When the time comes, it will receive a response," he said.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said terrorism in Kashmir had almost come to an end, but acknowledged that some terrorists could still be hiding in the vast and difficult terrain.

"Terrorism in Kashmir has almost come to an end, but it is still a vast and difficult terrain, where some terrorists may be hiding. An investigation is underway. During a checking operation, terrorists attacked the Army personnel, who responded effectively. Any terrorists still hiding in the area will be tracked down," Ghosh said.