Unni Mukundan To Step Back From Personal Engagement On Instagram Actor's Account To Be Handled By Talent Agency

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 12(IANS) Stating that his Instagram account will henceforth serve as an official platform for all his film announcements, promotions, professional updates and media communications, well known Malayalam actor and producer Unni Mukundan on Thursday announced that he had decided to step back from the platform and that his account had been entrusted to a talent agency for it to ensure authentic and timely updates.

In a statement, which was shared on his account by the talent agency, the actor said, "Hello Everyone, Social media has always been a wonderful space to connect with you, share moments and experience your love and support. As I move forward, I have decided to step back from personal engagement and give this platform a more focused professional purpose."

He went on to say, "Going forward, this account will serve as my official platform for film announcements, promotions, professional updates and media communications. Its management and administration will be entrusted to 22 Frames Talent Agency, ensuring authentic and timely updates."

He concluded the note saying, "While my presence here may change, my gratitude for your love and support will always remain the same."

The agency, for its part, announced the news of it taking over the actor's account. It wrote, "A new chapter, a new direction. With a vision to focus on what lies ahead, Unni Mukundan's official social media platform will now be managed by 22 FRAMES Talent Agency, bringing you authentic updates, film announcements, promotions and more. Thank you for the continued love and support."

On the work front, the well known actor and producer, who has delivered several memorable performances in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, is to direct his upcoming 50th film. The film is being produced by Unni Mukundan's production banner Unni Mukundan Films (UMF) in association with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios.

Unni Mukundan, while speaking about his 50th film, had said,“My 50th film is a very special milestone for me, and being able to step into the role of writer-director makes it even more meaningful. I've always wanted to tell stories in my own voice, and this felt like the right project and the right time to take that step. Working with Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and the Panorama Studios team brings together a wonderful combination of experience and creative energy. I'm excited about what we are building together and hope the film connects with audiences across languages and regions.”