Man Surrenders After Slitting His Wife's Throat In Bihar's Jamalpur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) A man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon in Bihar's Jamalpur city and subsequently surrendered to the police, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near the Sadar Bazar police outpost late Wednesday night, triggering panic in the locality and leaving the deceased's family devastated.

The couple has two young daughters who have now lost their mother.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja Devi, while the accused husband is Dashrath Mandal, a resident of Dashrathpur under Dharhara police station limits.

Mandal had earlier worked as a loco pilot with the Railways before taking voluntary retirement.

According to reports, Pooja and Dashrath got married in 2015. However, disputes reportedly began between them a few years after their marriage, frequently leading to arguments and altercations.

Attempts by family members to resolve the differences failed, and the matter had also reached the police station on an earlier occasion.

Shubham Kumar, the deceased's brother, alleged that his sister had been facing mental and physical harassment for a long time.

He claimed that she was assaulted around a year ago, following which a complaint was lodged at the police station.

However, the two sides later reached a compromise.

Around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday, Jamalpur police informed Pooja's brother about her murder.

Her family members rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit.

After committing the alleged crime, Dashrath surrendered to the police.

Following the incident, police personnel and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot.

The forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence. Police also recovered the sharp-edged weapon allegedly used in the murder.

The body was subsequently sent to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Jamalpur SHO confirmed that the accused had surrendered and that the weapon had been recovered.

Police are investigating all aspects of the case to establish the motive behind the murder.