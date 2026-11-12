PM Modi Reflects On Media Evolution From Press Releases To Instagram

PM Modi Discusses Media Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday acknowleged the developments in the media sector, saying he has witnessed an evolution from the "era of the press release to the age of the Instagram reel." Addressing the media persons at a Deepawali Milan at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi recalled his humble beginnings and having the responsibility of media communications in the party. Extending festive greetings, he said, "The festival of Diwali has just passed, and preparations for Chhath are now in their final stages. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all of you and your families for these festivals."

On the evolution of media communication, the Prime Minister said, 'The festive season is a time when everyone strives to be at home, spending time with their families and loved ones. Yet, given the nature of your work-constantly racing to cover breaking news-I am truly grateful that you have taken the time to attend this event, which is not focused on 'breaking news.' There are many from the younger generation here, but those who have been around longer know that I have long shared a natural, easy rapport with your world. I have witnessed the entire evolution of media communication-from the era of the press release to the age of the Instagram reel."

Reflecting on a Political Journey

He recalled the 1990s, adding, "In the 1990s, I was entrusted with responsibilities across the country for two major nationwide campaigns (yatra). This was an era when one had to hunt for a fax machine just to send out a press release. Even when I moved to Delhi, this responsibility remained with me. Back then, 'Diwali Milan' (Diwali get-togethers) were frequently held; my role at such gatherings involved setting up chairs and looking after the guests. Back then, cameras were few, yet the relationships remained just as profound."

As he completed 25 years as the Head of a Government, he recalled that the news of his appointment as the Gujarat CM was known to the media before many people within the party. "Back then, there were fewer cameras, yet the warmth in our relationships remained just as strong. I learned a great deal from that experience; the lessons I gathered then still prove useful today. Last month marked 25 years since I first became a head of government. I'm not sure what it is about you-what particular strength of yours-that tends to unsettle us; no one could quite figure it out. One day, a whole group of journalists walked into my room-something they wouldn't typically do. At that time, there was a strong 'women's brigade' [among the journalists]. They said, 'Offer us some sweets! You're heading to Gujarat-you're about to become the Chief Minister'," he said.

PM Modi completed 25 years of continuous service as head of government on October 7. He took the oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001 and continued through his service as Prime Minister of India from May 26, 2014 onwards. His third consecutive term began on June 9, 2024. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)