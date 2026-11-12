Ayodhya: Cop Allegedly Drunk, Crawls On Road, Sleeps On Pavement As Vehicles Pass Shocking Video Goes Viral WATCH

A video of a uniformed Uttar Pradesh Police officer reportedly drunk and fainting on a public road in Ayodhya has gone viral, drawing flak on police discipline. Reports said the incident took occurred in broad daylight on November 11, 2026, during peak traffic hours at the Naka Chungi-Naka Maqbara crossroads. The constable, in khaki uniform and yellow headgear, was observed trying to keep his eyes open, until he fell asleep on a concrete sidewalk with cars still driving past.

The incident happened near a country-made liquor shop and roadside kiosks in the Naka Chungi district of Ayodhya, reports said. Footage uploaded on Facebook by sites including Purvanchal 24×7 shows the officer wobbling on the road, continually fighting to keep his balance.

Eventually, he passes out next to a low wall next to a little snack shop and a roadside trash can. While traffic continues to flow around him, the cop seems to nod off in broad view.

As the incident happened, commuters, store owners, and e-rickshaw drivers congregated at the location. The event was captured on camera by a number of people, who then posted the footage on social media, where it was widely criticized.

According to reports, in order to get the policeman removed from the street, locals had to notify the police department. The Uttar Pradesh Police's discipline has come under scrutiny due to the event.

Watch Viral Video

अयोध्या पुलिस के कांस्टेबल को अयोध्या पुलिस की सहायता की तत्काल आवश्यकता है।

कृपया मदद करें - Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) November 11, 2026

Social media reports indicate that senior Ayodhya police officials have taken cognisance of the viral footage. Calls have also been made for a medical examination and disciplinary action against the constable. The constable should therefore be described as allegedly intoxicated until medical verification and a departmental inquiry establish the facts. No official confirmation of intoxication has been reported so far.