Syria Border Alert: Israeli Troops Abduct Man, Roll Into Village
(MENAFN) Israeli troops seized a man in southern Syria on Wednesday, then pushed armored vehicles into a second village, a Syrian news channel reported, deepening fears over a surge in incursions along the border.
The man was taken in Mazraat al-Fityan, in the south of Quneitra province, according to the channel. It later reported that Israeli military vehicles had rolled into Al-Samadaniyah al-Sharqiya, in the center of the province.
The latest incidents fit a pattern of repeated Israeli raids across Quneitra and neighboring Daraa, where troops have erected checkpoints, searched homes and detained civilians.
The numbers are stark. Quneitra’s media directorate recorded 125 Israeli incursions in October alone, along with 55 instances of troops setting up checkpoints, Syria’s state news agency reported. The directorate added that roughly 300 olive trees were ripped out of the ground that month in Saida al-Hanout and to the west of Mazraat al-Hanout.
Israel has steadily widened its military footprint since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. Its forces now hold ground in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and have advanced into parts of southern Syria, despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
Damascus has repeatedly called for Israeli troops to pull out of Syrian territory, denouncing the incursions as breaches of the country’s sovereignty and of the agreement.
The man was taken in Mazraat al-Fityan, in the south of Quneitra province, according to the channel. It later reported that Israeli military vehicles had rolled into Al-Samadaniyah al-Sharqiya, in the center of the province.
The latest incidents fit a pattern of repeated Israeli raids across Quneitra and neighboring Daraa, where troops have erected checkpoints, searched homes and detained civilians.
The numbers are stark. Quneitra’s media directorate recorded 125 Israeli incursions in October alone, along with 55 instances of troops setting up checkpoints, Syria’s state news agency reported. The directorate added that roughly 300 olive trees were ripped out of the ground that month in Saida al-Hanout and to the west of Mazraat al-Hanout.
Israel has steadily widened its military footprint since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. Its forces now hold ground in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and have advanced into parts of southern Syria, despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
Damascus has repeatedly called for Israeli troops to pull out of Syrian territory, denouncing the incursions as breaches of the country’s sovereignty and of the agreement.
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