Israeli Attack Kills 6 Gazans at Nasser Hospital, Over 20 Wounded
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike on Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza killed six Palestinians and wounded more than 20 others in the early hours of Thursday, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported.
The missile hit the second floor of the Al-Yasin building at the complex, located in western Khan Younis. The hospital’s director said the blast inflicted heavy damage on the intensive care and surgical wards.
An Israeli military broadcaster described the attack as an “assassination operation” but offered no further details.
The strike followed a deadly Wednesday in which Israeli attacks on Gaza City and the Bureij refugee camp killed five Palestinians. A sixth person died of wounds sustained in a strike on Tuesday.
The latest violence comes amid persistent Israeli breaches of the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Those violations have killed 1,622 Palestinians and wounded 5,878 others.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,600 Palestinians and injured nearly 176,000. Most of the dead and wounded were women and children. The war has also wiped out 90% of the territory’s infrastructure.
The missile hit the second floor of the Al-Yasin building at the complex, located in western Khan Younis. The hospital’s director said the blast inflicted heavy damage on the intensive care and surgical wards.
An Israeli military broadcaster described the attack as an “assassination operation” but offered no further details.
The strike followed a deadly Wednesday in which Israeli attacks on Gaza City and the Bureij refugee camp killed five Palestinians. A sixth person died of wounds sustained in a strike on Tuesday.
The latest violence comes amid persistent Israeli breaches of the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Those violations have killed 1,622 Palestinians and wounded 5,878 others.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,600 Palestinians and injured nearly 176,000. Most of the dead and wounded were women and children. The war has also wiped out 90% of the territory’s infrastructure.
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