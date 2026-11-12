Qatar Reaffirms Commitment to International Climate Efforts at COP31
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has reiterated Doha’s commitment to contributing to international initiatives aimed at addressing climate change, highlighting the importance of the COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye, as a venue for expanding global cooperation.
In a message published on the US-based social media platform X on Wednesday, the emir described the gathering as a significant opportunity to strengthen collaboration between countries in tackling environmental challenges.
“Qatar will continue its active role in supporting global climate action through its initiatives and contributions to joint efforts to address climate challenges,” he said, stressing the need to advance sustainable development through coordinated international action.
Sheikh Tamim also shared a photograph taken on the sidelines of the conference featuring himself alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Türkiye is hosting the COP31 conference in the Mediterranean city of Antalya between Nov. 9 and 20. The event has brought together heads of state, government representatives and climate negotiators to address major environmental priorities, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening climate adaptation measures and securing financing for climate initiatives.
In a message published on the US-based social media platform X on Wednesday, the emir described the gathering as a significant opportunity to strengthen collaboration between countries in tackling environmental challenges.
“Qatar will continue its active role in supporting global climate action through its initiatives and contributions to joint efforts to address climate challenges,” he said, stressing the need to advance sustainable development through coordinated international action.
Sheikh Tamim also shared a photograph taken on the sidelines of the conference featuring himself alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Türkiye is hosting the COP31 conference in the Mediterranean city of Antalya between Nov. 9 and 20. The event has brought together heads of state, government representatives and climate negotiators to address major environmental priorities, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening climate adaptation measures and securing financing for climate initiatives.
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