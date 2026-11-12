Kaztransoil Transports 8.37M Tonnes Of Oil Via Atyrau-Samara In 10M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazTransOil transported 8.373 million tonnes of oil via the Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara main pipeline in January-October 2026, the company said.

Of this volume, 3.723 million tonnes were shipped towards the port of Novorossiysk and 1.958 million tonnes towards the port of Ust-Luga.

Overall, KazTransOil transported 38.306 million tonnes of oil through its main pipeline system during the same period.

The Uzen-Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline is one of Kazakhstan's key main oil pipelines, transporting crude oil from fields in the country's western region to domestic refineries, as well as to export destinations and onward to international markets. The Kazakh section is 1,238 km long, running from the Uzen Head Pumping Station in the Mangystau Region to the crude oil delivery and acceptance point on the state border between Kazakhstan and Russia.

KazTransOil JSC is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services for the domestic market, transit, and export purposes. The total length of KazTransOil's main oil pipelines is 5,196 kilometres.

Oil transportation through the main pipeline network is supported by 36 pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces and storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic metres.

Oil transshipment is carried out through five railway loading and unloading facilities, as well as equipment for loading oil onto tankers installed at three operational berths of the marine oil-loading terminal at the Port of Aktau.

KazTransOil JSC is a publicly listed company, with 90% of its ordinary shares owned by KazMunayGas National Company JSC, while 10% minus one ordinary share is held by minority shareholders.