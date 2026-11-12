TTI Algeciras deepens long-term partnership with Kalmar through repeat order of 21 hybrid straddle carriers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 12 NOVEMBER 2026 AT 9.00 (EET)

Kalmar has signed an agreement with Total Terminal International Algeciras S.A. (TTI Algeciras) to deliver 21 Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers for shuttle carrier operations. The significant order was booked in Kalmar's Q4 2026 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q4 2027.

Operating as one of two container terminals in the Port of Algeciras Bay, TTI Algeciras was the first semi-automated terminal in Southern Europe and is currently undergoing a major expansion project that will increase its handling capacity to 2.1 million TEUs by 2028.

Strategically located in southern Spain at the Strait of Gibraltar, the common user terminal can service current and next-generation Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). The facility relies on Kalmar services for fleet maintenance and runs a fleet of 23 Kalmar Straddle Carriers. Recently, Kalmar also signed a Kalmar Care service agreement with TTI Algeciras to deliver mechanical preventive and corrective maintenance service for their 8 Ship-to-Shore (STS) and 32 Automated Stacking Cranes (ASC).

Alonso Luque Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer, TTI, Algeciras:“Our long-term partnership with Kalmar has consistently delivered the performance we expect. Choosing their hybrid straddle carriers once again was a strategic decision to further enhance our terminal's efficiency and continue our commitment to sustainable operations at TTI Algeciras.”

Sergio Peralta, Country Director, Spain:“We are very proud to continue our successful collaboration with TTI Algeciras. This order for 21 of our hybrid straddle carriers for shuttle carrier operations is a testament to the operational reliability and productivity our solutions bring to their terminal, further supporting their ambition to set the standard for efficient, sustainable operations in the region.”

Further information for the press:

Sergio Peralta, Country Director, Spain, Kalmar, tel. +34699499680, ...

Annelies Nentjes, Director Marketing and Communications Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel. +31613239846, ...

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in intelligent and sustainable heavy material handling solutions. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

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TTI Algeciras Kalmar Straddle Carriers at TTI Algeciras