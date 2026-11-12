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Pakistan Needs USD138B for Clean Power by 2035 as Solar Surges


Date: 2026-11-12 02:17:00

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used a COP31 platform on Wednesday to showcase Pakistan’s rapid push into solar and nuclear energy, while pressing the international community for the funding needed to keep the shift moving.

Sharif spoke at a high-level meeting titled “Clean Energy Transition by 2035: Powering the Future,” held on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Antalya.

“In just two years, Pakistan has added nearly 22 gigawatts of rooftop solar capacity. We are also expanding nuclear power, while clean energy sources now provide nearly 55% of our energy mix. Under our new Auto Policy, we aim for 30% of new vehicles to be electric by 2030,” he said.

The prime minister then turned to the cost. Sharif said Pakistan will need roughly $138 billion by 2035 to build out low-carbon power generation, plus a further $50 billion to phase out coal in favor of solar energy.

“Let us resolve to power our economies without impoverishing our people and light up our homes without darkening our planet,” he said.

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