Camouflaged JETOUR SUV Spotted In Sydney Ahead Of Brand's Australian Debut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A camouflaged SUV has recently been spotted on Sydney streets, with visible branding identifying it as a JETOUR. The sighting adds weight to earlier reports that the brand has begun operations in Australia.









JETOUR 's Camouflaged SUV is spotted in Sydney

Founded in 2018, JETOUR builds its brand around its 'Travel+' positioning, with a model range spanning SUVs, off-road vehicles and hybrid models. Its vehicles are designed for everyday family driving, road trips and outdoor activities. The brand operates in more than 100 countries and regions, with over 2,000 sales and service outlets worldwide. An Australian debut would mark a further step in its international expansion, extending its presence in established automotive markets.

The SUV remains heavily camouflaged, obscuring details such as its lights and grille. However, its proportions and distinctive boxy silhouette suggest it is the JETOUR T2, a key model in the brand's international line-up. According to JETOUR, the T2 is sold in multiple markets and has recorded more than 600,000 sales worldwide across its petrol and plug-in hybrid variants, making it a significant contributor to the brand's overseas expansion.

The Sydney sighting has fuelled speculation that the T2 could be among JETOUR's first models offered in Australia. However, the brand has yet to disclose details of its planned introduction, Australian model name, powertrain options or specifications.

Australia's SUV market spans urban models focused on commuting and family practicality, through to rugged vehicles built for off-road driving and towing, with road trips and camping featuring across these uses. If the T2 becomes one of JETOUR's first Australian offerings, its boxy styling and travel-oriented positioning could appeal to buyers who want everyday family usability with a more adventurous look. Details of its interior space, powertrains and equipment will provide a clearer picture of its suitability for road trips and camping.

The camouflaged SUV's appearance in Sydney is a further sign of JETOUR's approaching Australian debut. Key details to watch for in future announcements include whether the T2 will be part of the initial line-up, which powertrains and specifications will be offered locally, and when sales will begin.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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