XWA Power & Cable Issues Technical Guidance For International EPC Cable Procurement

XWA Cable Factory

Technical Risks Regarding Rejection and Claims for Exported Cables

Data on water-treeing degradation failures in cables rated 110 kV and above

12 20kv 3x150mm mv cable

Cables de alta tensión

Five-part guidance addresses cable specification gaps, screening and armour design, high-voltage testing, document control and installation support.

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XWA Power & Cable has published detailed technical procurement guidance for international engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, outlining five areas where early verification can reduce the risk of cable supply discrepancies, failed acceptance tests and delayed commissioning. The guidance is based on the company's 17 years of experience in overseas cable supply for power distribution, substations, mining operations, industrial facilities and transmission infrastructure.The release addresses incomplete cable designations, metallic screen and armour selection, differences between IEC and local standards, testing and documentation requirements, and installation-related concerns. It is intended for EPC engineering and purchasing teams evaluating medium- and high-voltage cable quotations, as well as contractors procuring low-voltage, control and overhead conductor packages.In the 2025 cable export-industry survey cited in XWA's technical analysis and attributed to the China Wire and Cable Industry Association, approximately 65% of Chinese cable export orders that experienced overseas rejection or claims over the preceding three years were associated with suppliers whose technical capabilities did not meet project requirements. The cited reasons included specification mismatches, non-compliance with applicable standards and structural deficiencies. The figure concerns the surveyed rejected or claimed orders-not all cable exports.XWA says the purpose of the guidance is to ensure that specifications, product construction, inspection evidence and delivery obligations are reconciled before production rather than disputed after goods arrive. The company does not regard the lowest initial purchase price as a sufficient measure of overall procurement cost.1. Confirm the Complete Cable Construction Before AwardOverseas EPC tenders frequently use shortened cable codes, local terminology and bills of quantities that do not reproduce every detail of the approved technical schedule. Such abbreviations may describe a conductor, XLPE insulation, armour and outer sheath without resolving the semiconductive insulation screens, metallic screen, bedding, water-blocking arrangement or accessories required for the actual voltage and service conditions.A notation such as 'AL/XLPE/AWA/PVC 3 × 185 mm2 11kV' illustrates the problem: it names several principal materials but is not a complete manufacturing specification. The appropriate metallic screen, core arrangement and armour selection must be confirmed through the governing standard, installation conditions, detailed drawings and customer-approved design. Engineers should not assume that every omission in an abbreviated designation is permission to omit that component.Its proposed control is a written, layer-by-layer construction review covering conductor, semiconductive screens, insulation, metallic screening, inner coverings, armour, outer sheath and any project-specific moisture protection. Technical clarification should be approved before manufacturing instructions are finalized, particularly where owner drawings and local terminology differ.The review also establishes a written responsibility trail. Where the tender, drawing and final purchase order contain different descriptions, the project team should record which document controls, who approves deviations and what evidence will be required at inspection. That prevents an issue identified during quotation from reappearing after the order is placed, when material procurement and production schedules are already underway.2. Verify Screening, Armour and the Governing StandardThe second part of the guidance addresses material substitutions that may look minor in a quotation but are not electrically or mechanically equivalent. Copper tape screen (CTS) and copper wire screen (CWS) differ in arrangement, achievable metallic cross-section and project-specific fault-current performance. A supplier should not substitute one for the other without design approval, even if the brief specification calls both a 'copper screen'.In constructions examined by XWA, changing between specified copper tape and copper wire screening affected screening costs by more than 10%. For the particular geometries and assumptions reviewed, the short-circuit performance calculation also showed differences of 30%–50%. These are results from individual comparisons, not a universal ratio; each design must be checked for fault magnitude, fault duration, metallic area, temperature limits and the agreed acceptance criteria.Armour selection also requires project-specific electrical assessment. For single-core AC cables, magnetic steel armour can introduce additional circulating-current or eddy-current losses and heating, which is why nonmagnetic designs may be needed. XWA reports that unsuitable magnetic-armour configurations in scenarios it assessed reduced allowable current-carrying capacity by approximately 15%–25%. The impact depends on conductor arrangement, bonding, installation geometry and operating assumptions, rather than applying uniformly to every single-core cable.Three-core armoured cables have a different electromagnetic configuration, and steel wire or steel tape protection may be appropriate where supported by the approved construction. Compliance must be determined by the actual standard edition and project specifications, including sheath thickness, mechanical protection, dimensional tolerances, tests and documentation. An IEC designation should not be treated as interchangeable with a local standard merely because the product name appears similar.3. Address Water Blocking, Site Conditions and Product IdentityHigh-voltage underground cables require particular attention to moisture penetration and long-term insulation performance. Technical source material cited in XWA's analysis refers to CIGRE findings in which water-treeing-associated insulation breakdown accounted for more than 60% of the reported operating failures within the examined 110kV-and-above cable population. That finding is specific to the underlying study scope, and it reinforces the importance of understanding water-ingress mechanisms rather than presuming an identical failure rate across all networks.The guidance recommends confirming longitudinal or radial water-blocking requirements, sheath and metallic barrier arrangements, and installation exposure before approving a cable design. Cold-region mining routes, corrosive coastal sites and humid tropical projects may require different protective layers, handling practices and environmental evaluations. Ambient and soil temperatures, laying method, moisture exposure, corrosion conditions, short-circuit duties and route geometry all influence the specification.Local product names can create a different kind of mismatch. Terms such as 'TT wire', 'twisted pair' or 'CCS stranded conductor' may have meanings that vary by market or are misunderstood in quotations. XWA advises confirming conductor flexibility and class, conductor material, insulation, stranding, applicable national designation and intended use in writing. CCS, for example, refers to copper-clad steel and should not be priced as a pure copper conductor.These verification steps apply to ordinary building wire and industrial circuits as well as sophisticated transmission cables. A technically accurate quotation requires all parties to be comparing the same product rather than merely similar commercial descriptions.For EPC teams purchasing cables from multiple sources, document consistency is as important as individual product compliance. An approved technical data sheet should identify the operating voltage, insulation system, conductor characteristics, metallic screen, protective layers and relevant tests. If a substitute construction is proposed for availability or delivery reasons, the engineering impact and any corresponding testing obligations should be evaluated and approved before the commercial agreement is amended.4. Match High-Voltage Testing and Documentation to the Ordered DesignThe fourth area concerns the relationship between factory production, testing capability and the customer's delivery schedule. Depending on voltage class and project scope, cable qualification and acceptance can require AC withstand tests, partial-discharge measurement, lightning-impulse tests and checks of material and construction properties. Test records must correspond to the actual cable system submitted for approval, not simply to a vaguely related catalogue designation.For higher-voltage orders, XWA coordinates production and verification through qualified manufacturing and testing partners, including a specialist testing base with capability extending to the 500kV class. According to the company, its established collaboration includes a designated technical interface, priority scheduling and participation by quality-control personnel during agreed inspection and testing stages. Under qualifying arrangements, coordinated testing can begin within 48 hours of completion of production.Applicable references include IEC 60502-2, IEC 60840 and IEC 62067, according to the voltage class and project specification. XWA distinguishes its own production operations from specialized work undertaken by partner facilities. Its role is to coordinate technical requirements, production status, test evidence, corrective actions and handover documentation so that overseas contractors have a clear point of contact.The guidance also calls for consistency between approved drawings, cable construction records, test reports, drum identification, inspection results, packing lists and shipment documents. Where an owner requests witness testing, additional type-test evidence or a particular report format, these requirements should be resolved before production and dispatch dates are agreed.5. Extend Technical Control Through Delivery and InstallationEPC supply packages may combine medium-voltage power cables, high-voltage power cables, low-voltage and control circuits, special industrial cables, grounding products and overhead aluminum conductors. XWA works through its manufacturing operations and qualified supply partners to coordinate these categories, while maintaining individual product qualification and inspection requirements.After dispatch, project risk can shift from manufacturing conformity to handling and installation. Minimum bending radius, pulling tension, outer sheath damage, joint sealing, screen bonding, cable layout and accessory compatibility should be assessed under the approved engineering design. A three-phase trefoil arrangement or two-end metallic screen bonding is not inherently incorrect; losses and grounding conditions need to be evaluated for the specific circuit.The company describes a Mongolian mining application it examined in which an unsuitable steel-tape armour arrangement on a single-core high-voltage cable was associated with excessive heating and subsequent sheath deterioration within three months of operation. The case highlights the need to review cable construction alongside service conditions rather than in isolation.XWA says it supplies relevant handling and installation guidance and maintains a technical-response process targeting written clarification within 24 hours. For site questions, its engineers may review drawings and photographs remotely and coordinate responses concerning bonding, pulling, bending, protective measures and applicable accessories.According to the guidance, buyers can make the handover more efficient by including approved cable schedules, route-specific installation notes, reel identification requirements and a clear list of documents needed for final acceptance. This is especially relevant where equipment reaches remote mines, substations or renewable-energy sites before the contractor's technical team is fully mobilized. Clear handover records help distinguish manufacturing issues from transport damage and installation-related problems.Procurement Cost Includes the Cost of Preventable FailureThe guidance concludes that a cable's purchase price should be assessed alongside its conformity and the consequences of potential rejection. Failed acceptance tests can lead to new manufacturing work, port storage charges, delayed crews, revised commissioning schedules, contractual disputes and increased overall project expenditure. A low bid is not necessarily economical if technical assumptions remain unresolved.XWA refers to its international project experience involving Panama's ENSA distribution network, mining-related work in Mongolia and power transmission and transformation projects in African markets. The company links the value of repeat business to technical clarification, consistent product documentation and responsive coordination across the supply cycle.“We would rather spend another round of communication on technical clarification than begin production while a material design requirement remains ambiguous,” the company said.“Our goal is to help EPC clients compare technically equivalent offers and manage risk from specification review through delivery.”The five-part guidance is presented in this announcement for international EPC purchasers, utilities, distributors and industrial project teams preparing cable technical schedules or reviewing supplier quotations.

joaquin Fan

XWA Power & Cable

+86 153 2498 1792

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XWA Power & Cable Issues Technical Guidance for International EPC Cable Procurement News Provided By XWA Power & Cable November 12, 2026, 07:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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