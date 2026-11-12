Golpo AI Announces Launch Of Golpo Studio For Animated Explainer Videos

A screenshot from an explainer video created by Golpo

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The Y Combinator company introduces an animation product for educational content, employee training and business communication.

- Shreyas Kar, CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Golpo AI announced the launch of Golpo Studio, an artificial intelligence-powered animation product for creating narrated explainer videos from prompts and scripts. The release adds a new animation option to Golpo's existing platform, which supports video creation from written material, including PDFs, presentations and documents.Golpo was founded by brothers Shraman and Shreyas Kar, who studied computer science at Stanford University. The company participated in Y Combinator's Summer 2025 batch and develops video-generation software for educational and business applications.Golpo Studio joins the company's existing Sketch and Canvas video formats. The platform combines scripting, illustration, animation, narration and synchronization within a single production workflow. Generated visuals are sequenced alongside narration to present a subject, process or concept step by step.The release extends Golpo's focus on converting written information into narrated visual content. Projects can begin with a description of a topic or a prepared script. Documents and presentations can provide reference material for the generated explanation.Educational and Business ApplicationsThe company identifies education, employee training and business communication as intended applications for the product.Teachers and course creators can use lecture notes, research papers and presentations as source material for animated lessons. Educational content can include mathematical explanations, scientific processes, historical subjects and technical instruction.For enterprise learning and development teams, potential applications include employee onboarding, explanations of standard operating procedures and product training. Existing manuals and internal documentation can serve as starting points for narrated videos.Marketing and customer education applications include product demonstrations, service explanations and walkthroughs of business processes. Independent publishers and educational creators can also use the platform to develop narrated video content from prepared material.Generation and Editing WorkflowGolpo's production workflow connects source material, scripting, visual generation and audio. The platform sequences illustrations and animation with narration rather than requiring each production stage to be assembled separately.The broader Golpo platform also supports revisions through natural-language instructions. Editing controls allow users to request changes to visual content and adjust the timing of visuals relative to narration.Developer and MCP AccessIn addition to its web application, Golpo provides an application programming interface, or API, for incorporating video generation into other software. The company's API documentation includes Golpo Studio, allowing developers to submit video-generation requests and retrieve completed output programmatically.Golpo also provides Model Context Protocol, or MCP, capabilities and integrations with tools including Slack, Claude Code and OpenAI Codex. These connections support video-generation workflows within development environments and organizational knowledge-sharing tools.AvailabilityGolpo Studio is available through eligible plans on the Golpo platform. Product information, feature documentation and API resources are available at .About Golpo AIGolpo AI develops artificial intelligence software for creating animated explainer videos from prompts, scripts and documents. Founded by Shraman and Shreyas Kar, the company participated in Y Combinator's Summer 2025 batch. Its products support educational content, enterprise training, marketing and digital publishing.

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Golpo AI Announces Launch of Golpo Studio for Animated Explainer Videos News Provided By Golpo November 12, 2026, 07:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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