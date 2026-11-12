Quantum-Enabled Biomedical Measurement Market To Reach USD 1,087.4 Million By 2033 At 14.2% CAGR

Quantum-Enabled Biomedical Measurement Market

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global Quantum-Enabled Biomedical Measurement Market is estimated at USD 428.6 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1,087.4 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.2% during 2026–2033.The market is expanding due to increasing demand for highly sensitive biomedical measurements, growing investments in quantum sensing research, and advancements in non-invasive diagnostics. Quantum sensors, advanced imaging systems, and precision measurement technologies are creating opportunities in neurological monitoring, molecular analysis, and medical research.Request a Sample Copy of This Report:Market Top Companies Covered in This ReportCerca Magnetics, QuSpin, FieldLine Medical, Mesa Quantum, Mag4Health, Chipiron, NVision Imaging Technologies, Infleqtion, Qnami, and Quantum Biometronics.These companies develop quantum sensing, magnetic measurement, biomedical imaging, and precision diagnostic technologies.Market SegmentationBy Technology: Quantum Sensors, Quantum Imaging Systems, Quantum Spectroscopy and Metrology Systems, Others.By Application: Magnetic Field and Biomagnetic Measurement, Medical Imaging and Diagnostics, Molecular and Cellular Analysis, Physiological and Neural Activity Monitoring, Others.By End User: Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Medical Device and Biomedical Technology Companies, Others.Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report:Market Size and Growth OutlookQuantum Sensors Lead with 39.6% Share: Increasing demand for detecting weak biological magnetic signals supports adoption in biomedical research and advanced diagnostics.Magnetic Field and Biomagnetic Measurement Holds 31.4% Share: Growing research in brain activity monitoring, quantum magnetometry, and non-invasive physiological measurements supports segment demand.Academic and Research Institutes Account for 35.7% Share: Expanding quantum research programs and biomedical technology development strengthen institutional demand.Regional OutlookNorth America Dominates with 35.7% Share: Advanced biomedical research infrastructure, government funding, and quantum technology innovation support regional leadership.Asia Pacific Is the Fastest-Growing Region: The region holds 25.6% market share in 2026 and is projected to grow at 17.8% CAGR, supported by quantum research initiatives in China, Japan, and South Korea.Europe: Growing investments in quantum-enabled medical imaging, magnetometry, and research collaborations support market development.Important Points for Market Analysis✅ Competitive Landscape: Assessment of quantum sensing companies, technologies, and research capabilities.✅ Regional Analysis: Market forecasts, research investments, and geographic opportunities.✅ Industry Trends: Adoption of quantum magnetometers, advanced imaging, and portable biomedical sensors.✅ Growth Opportunities: Increasing demand for precision diagnostics and non-invasive biological measurements.✅ Porter's Five Forces: Evaluation of competition, supplier power, buyer power, substitutes, and entry barriers.Key Industry TrendsQuantum-Based Brain Monitoring: Advanced magnetometers are improving the measurement of weak magnetic signals associated with neural activity.Portable Quantum Sensors: Miniaturization of sensing systems is creating opportunities for more flexible biomedical measurements.Quantum-Enhanced Imaging: Research into advanced imaging techniques aims to improve measurement sensitivity and diagnostic capabilities.AI-Integrated Measurement: Artificial intelligence is supporting signal analysis, noise reduction, and interpretation of complex biomedical data.Recent Industry DevelopmentsSeptember 2026 – Mag4Health: Highlighted research demonstrating magnetoencephalography measurements outside a magnetically shielded room, supporting progress toward more accessible brain imaging technologies.August 2026 – University of Chicago: Announced a USD 37.5 million, five-year NSF investment to advance quantum sensing technologies for biological research and biomedical applications.March 2026 – X-MAGTECH: Launched its 312-channel helium-free magnetoencephalography system, expanding high-channel-count quantum-enabled brain measurement technology.Buy This Report:Reasons to Buy This Report1. Understand market size, forecasts, and growth opportunities.2. Explore quantum sensing and biomedical measurement technologies.3. Evaluate major companies and technology developments.4. Identify regional research investments and expansion opportunities.5. Support strategic decisions with market intelligence.The Report Covers✔ Market size and forecasts for 2026–2033.✔ Technologies, applications, and end-user segments.✔ Regional outlook and competitive landscape.✔ Market drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities.Key Questions Addressed➼ What is the projected market size by 2033?➼ Which quantum technologies and applications dominate?➼ Which companies are developing biomedical quantum sensing solutions?➼ Which regions offer significant growth opportunities?

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Quantum-Enabled Biomedical Measurement Market to Reach USD 1,087.4 Million by 2033 at 14.2% CAGR News Provided By Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. November 12, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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