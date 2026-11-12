Ex-Assad-Era Military Aide Dies During Security Operation in Western Syria
(MENAFN) Yazan Abbas, who previously served as an aide to prominent former Syrian regime commander Suheil al-Hassan, was killed on Wednesday during an armed confrontation between internal security personnel and a suspected militant group in Tartous province, western Syria, according to the Interior Ministry.
The ministry confirmed that the operation also resulted in injuries to one member of the armed group, which was headed by Abbas and allegedly preparing to carry out armed robberies.
According to the ministry, Abbas and his associates “opened direct fire on security patrols” after security personnel caught them in an ambush. Authorities also reported recovering firearms and ammunition during the operation.
The Counterterrorism Department had previously uncovered a group consisting of four individuals, whom security officials described as “linked to remnants of the former regime.” The cell was accused of preparing “terrorist operations and armed robberies targeting civilians’ property.”
Earlier, reports published late Tuesday indicated that security personnel had carried out an ambush in the eastern countryside of Tartous, killing Abbas, wounding another suspected member and confiscating several weapons and ammunition supplies.
Efforts to locate and apprehend the other individuals involved in the group were continuing, with security forces conducting further searches and pursuit operations.
Suheil al-Hassan, widely known by the nickname “The Tiger,” previously led the Tiger Forces, a prominent military formation operating under Syria's ousted government. His name also appears on the United Kingdom's sanctions list targeting individuals associated with Syria.
The ministry confirmed that the operation also resulted in injuries to one member of the armed group, which was headed by Abbas and allegedly preparing to carry out armed robberies.
According to the ministry, Abbas and his associates “opened direct fire on security patrols” after security personnel caught them in an ambush. Authorities also reported recovering firearms and ammunition during the operation.
The Counterterrorism Department had previously uncovered a group consisting of four individuals, whom security officials described as “linked to remnants of the former regime.” The cell was accused of preparing “terrorist operations and armed robberies targeting civilians’ property.”
Earlier, reports published late Tuesday indicated that security personnel had carried out an ambush in the eastern countryside of Tartous, killing Abbas, wounding another suspected member and confiscating several weapons and ammunition supplies.
Efforts to locate and apprehend the other individuals involved in the group were continuing, with security forces conducting further searches and pursuit operations.
Suheil al-Hassan, widely known by the nickname “The Tiger,” previously led the Tiger Forces, a prominent military formation operating under Syria's ousted government. His name also appears on the United Kingdom's sanctions list targeting individuals associated with Syria.
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