AUSTRIAN POST IN Q13 2026: Challenging Performance In The First Three Quarters One-Off Effects In The Third Quarter Positively Impact Earnings
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Österreichische Post AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
AUSTRIAN POST IN Q1–3 2026: Challenging performance in the first three quarters; one-off effects in the third quarter positively impact earnings
12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
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AUSTRIAN POST IN Q1–3 2026: Challenging performance in the first three quarters; one-off effects in the third quarter positively impact earnings Solid revenue growth Q1–3 2026 in a challenging market environment
The market environment of the postal and logistics sector continues to be shaped by geopolitical and economic uncertainties, ongoing digitisation as well as new regulatory frameworks. Letter mail and direct mail volumes are subject to a structural decline whereas e-commerce continues to grow. However, national and international duties and fees are leading to subdued and volatile trends in e-commerce parcel volumes – a negative trend that is expected to persist over the coming quarters. Austrian Post is responding to these changes by offering a broad range of services, leveraging its strong position in the Austrian parcel market, and strategically expanding its international e-commerce fulfilment business. Positive revenue and earnings performance during the first three quarters
Austrian Post generated revenue of EUR 2,306.8m in the first three quarters of 2026. This represents a 4.3 % increase from the prior-year period. The E‐Commerce & Logistics division was once again the growth driver, generating an 11.1 % revenue increase to EUR 1,372.3m. Revenue in the parcel business in Austria climbed by 8.9 % to EUR 752.2m in the first nine months, and parcel volumes rose by 7 %. Revenue growth was also achieved in the Türkiye+ region and in Southeast and Eastern Europe. The revenue of Group Logistics Solutions rose from EUR 40.5m to EUR 89.8m year-on-year. This includes a revenue contribution of approx. EUR 45m from the new E-fulfilment companies euShipments and FHB Group. Revenue of the Mail, Branch & Services division fell by 6.2 % to EUR 834.2m. Traditional letter mail volumes in Austria fell by 8.5 %, while direct mail volumes decreased by 5.5 %. Product and pricing adjustments for the Premium Mail in the third quarter softened the negative impacts of electronic substitution. The Bank division reported revenue of EUR 108.5m in the first three quarters, comprising a slight increase of 0.9 % from the previous year. The solid business performance and positive effects from the latest increase in the ECB deposit rate provided additional support.“We have stayed the course in a demanding market environment. The positive development of the Austrian parcel business, the expansion of our integrated logistics business for cross-border e-commerce and the considerable earnings improvement of bank99 are particularly encouraging. At the same time, we are consistently driving forward the transformation of our business and addressing the structural decline in letter mail through efficiency, innovation and new services”, says Walter Oblin, CEO of Austrian Post. EBITDA climbed 11.1 % to EUR 328.0m in the first three quarters of 2026. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 1.8 % to EUR 137.7m. This was supported by net positive one-off effects in the third quarter totalling about EUR 25m, particularly from the reversal of a provision relating to compensation payments for social contributions for civil servants. An impairment of non-current assets in Southeast and Eastern Europe, among other factors, had a negative impact. The profit for the period amounted to EUR 81.9m compared to EUR 93.7m in the prior-year period. Earnings per share changed from EUR 1.35 to EUR 1.18 (–12.9 %). Outlook for 2026
Developments over the past few months reinforce the existing outlook for a slight increase in revenue for the full year 2026. For the Mail, Branch & Services division, a mid single-digit revenue decline is still expected. In the E-commerce & Logistics division, revenue growth in the upper single-digit range is forecast, supported by the integration of the newly acquired subsidiaries. An improvement in revenue and earnings is also expected in the Bank division. Due to the extraordinary earnings effects in the third quarter, EBIT in 2026 is expected to be at the upper end of the range of recent years, thus surpassing the level of EUR 200m. The key uncertainties continue to include an accelerated decline in mail volumes as well as the unpredictable short-term trend in parcel volumes, which is being negatively affected in particular by new national and international duties and fees. Investments in property, plant and equipment (CAPEX) are expected to be in the range of EUR 120m to EUR 130m.“We are consistently investing in the future and performance capabilities of our logistics network. Our focus is on the expansion and modernisation of the logistics centres in Salzburg, Budapest and Žilina, the further development of our 24/7 parcel collection network, particularly in Southeast and Eastern Europe and the electrification of our delivery fleet. In doing so, we are establishing the infrastructural foundation for further growth while simultaneously strengthening the efficiency and sustainability of our logistics operations,” concludes CEO Walter Oblin.
Vienna, 12 November 2026
KEY FIGURES
1Retrospective adjustment, recognised outside profit or loss, of measurement effects on liabilities arising from acquisition obligations previously recognised in profit or loss
12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Österreichische Post AG
|Rochusplatz 1
|1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 577 67 - 30400
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|AT0000APOST4
|WKN:
|A0JML5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900MVUWACNUTK8467
|EQS News ID:
|2432088
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2432088 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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