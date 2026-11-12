AUSTRIAN POST IN Q13 2026: Challenging Performance In The First Three Quarters One-Off Effects In The Third Quarter Positively Impact Earnings

Österreichische Post AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

AUSTRIAN POST IN Q1–3 2026: Challenging performance in the first three quarters; one-off effects in the third quarter positively impact earnings

12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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AUSTRIAN POST IN Q1–3 2026: Challenging performance in the first three quarters; one-off effects in the third quarter positively impact earnings Solid revenue growth Q1–3 2026 in a challenging market environment

Group revenue up by 4.3 % to EUR 2,306.8m

New logistics business: euShipments and FHB Group consolidated since March/August 2026 Positive parcel growth Q1–3 2026 in Austria – mail volumes continue to decline E ‐ Commerce revenue growth across all regions

E‐Commerce & Logistics +11.1 % to EUR 1,372.3m: 7 % increase in Austrian parcel volumes; new e-commerce fulfilment business brings growth to Group Logistics Solutions

Mail, Branch & Services with revenue of EUR 834.2m (–6.2 %) reflecting a decline in letter mail and direct mail volumes as well as the transformation of the telecommunications business Bank division generated a slight revenue increase to EUR 108.5m (+0.9 %) Earnings above the prior year, supported by one-off effects in the third quarter

EBITDA +11.1 % to EUR 328.0m EBIT increase of 1.8 % to EUR 137.7m including net positive one-off effects in the third quarter of about EUR 25m Strategic transformation consistently pursued

Expansion of the integrated e-commerce logistics business through euShipments and FHB Group

bank99 shows a solid operating performance and significantly improved earnings

Mobile telephony brand YELLLOW on the market since April 2026 Launch of“Post ENERGIE powered by VERBUND” in November 2026 Outlook for 2026

Slight revenue increase expected for the full year 2026 EBIT in 2026 is anticipated to be at the upper end of the range of recent years due to the extraordinary earnings effect in the third quarter: above the level of EUR 200m Revenue growth despite structural and regulatory challenges

The market environment of the postal and logistics sector continues to be shaped by geopolitical and economic uncertainties, ongoing digitisation as well as new regulatory frameworks. Letter mail and direct mail volumes are subject to a structural decline whereas e-commerce continues to grow. However, national and international duties and fees are leading to subdued and volatile trends in e-commerce parcel volumes – a negative trend that is expected to persist over the coming quarters. Austrian Post is responding to these changes by offering a broad range of services, leveraging its strong position in the Austrian parcel market, and strategically expanding its international e-commerce fulfilment business. Positive revenue and earnings performance during the first three quarters

Austrian Post generated revenue of EUR 2,306.8m in the first three quarters of 2026. This represents a 4.3 % increase from the prior-year period. The E‐Commerce & Logistics division was once again the growth driver, generating an 11.1 % revenue increase to EUR 1,372.3m. Revenue in the parcel business in Austria climbed by 8.9 % to EUR 752.2m in the first nine months, and parcel volumes rose by 7 %. Revenue growth was also achieved in the Türkiye+ region and in Southeast and Eastern Europe. The revenue of Group Logistics Solutions rose from EUR 40.5m to EUR 89.8m year-on-year. This includes a revenue contribution of approx. EUR 45m from the new E-fulfilment companies euShipments and FHB Group. Revenue of the Mail, Branch & Services division fell by 6.2 % to EUR 834.2m. Traditional letter mail volumes in Austria fell by 8.5 %, while direct mail volumes decreased by 5.5 %. Product and pricing adjustments for the Premium Mail in the third quarter softened the negative impacts of electronic substitution. The Bank division reported revenue of EUR 108.5m in the first three quarters, comprising a slight increase of 0.9 % from the previous year. The solid business performance and positive effects from the latest increase in the ECB deposit rate provided additional support.“We have stayed the course in a demanding market environment. The positive development of the Austrian parcel business, the expansion of our integrated logistics business for cross-border e-commerce and the considerable earnings improvement of bank99 are particularly encouraging. At the same time, we are consistently driving forward the transformation of our business and addressing the structural decline in letter mail through efficiency, innovation and new services”, says Walter Oblin, CEO of Austrian Post. EBITDA climbed 11.1 % to EUR 328.0m in the first three quarters of 2026. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 1.8 % to EUR 137.7m. This was supported by net positive one-off effects in the third quarter totalling about EUR 25m, particularly from the reversal of a provision relating to compensation payments for social contributions for civil servants. An impairment of non-current assets in Southeast and Eastern Europe, among other factors, had a negative impact. The profit for the period amounted to EUR 81.9m compared to EUR 93.7m in the prior-year period. Earnings per share changed from EUR 1.35 to EUR 1.18 (–12.9 %). Outlook for 2026

Developments over the past few months reinforce the existing outlook for a slight increase in revenue for the full year 2026. For the Mail, Branch & Services division, a mid single-digit revenue decline is still expected. In the E-commerce & Logistics division, revenue growth in the upper single-digit range is forecast, supported by the integration of the newly acquired subsidiaries. An improvement in revenue and earnings is also expected in the Bank division. Due to the extraordinary earnings effects in the third quarter, EBIT in 2026 is expected to be at the upper end of the range of recent years, thus surpassing the level of EUR 200m. The key uncertainties continue to include an accelerated decline in mail volumes as well as the unpredictable short-term trend in parcel volumes, which is being negatively affected in particular by new national and international duties and fees. Investments in property, plant and equipment (CAPEX) are expected to be in the range of EUR 120m to EUR 130m.“We are consistently investing in the future and performance capabilities of our logistics network. Our focus is on the expansion and modernisation of the logistics centres in Salzburg, Budapest and Žilina, the further development of our 24/7 parcel collection network, particularly in Southeast and Eastern Europe and the electrification of our delivery fleet. In doing so, we are establishing the infrastructural foundation for further growth while simultaneously strengthening the efficiency and sustainability of our logistics operations,” concludes CEO Walter Oblin.

Vienna, 12 November 2026

CONTACT

Austrian Post

Press Team

Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-32010

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Austrian Post

Harald Hagenauer, Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-30400

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KEY FIGURES Change EUR m Q1–3 2025 1,2 Q1–3 2026 % EUR m Q3 2025 1,2 Q3 2026 Revenue 2,212.4 2,306.8 4.3 % 94.5 724.2 762.8 Mail, Branch & Services 889.4 834.2 –6.2 % –55.2 278.3 268.1 E‐Commerce & Logistics 1,235.1 1,372.3 11.1 % 137.2 418.1 461.5 Bank 107.5 108.5 0.9 % 1.0 34.2 37.2 Corporate/Consolidation –19.6 –8.1 58.5 % 11.4 –6.4 –3.9 Other operating income 87.3 148.7 70.3 % 61.4 27.2 83.4 Raw materials, consumables and services used –649.0 –728.0 –12.2 % –78.9 –219.5 –249.7 Expenses from financial services –30.6 –26.0 14.8 % 4.5 –8.0 –8.6 Staff costs –1,028.3 –1,056.4 –2.7 % –28.2 –329.2 –333.3 Other operating expenses –304.1 –326.9 –7.5 % –22.8 –101.4 –116.8 Results from financial assets accounted for using the equity method 3.0 1.1 –64.8 % –1.9 1.1 –0.3 Net monetary gain 4.5 8.7 94.1 % 4.2 1.3 2.7 EBITDA 295.2 328.0 11.1 % 32.8 95.7 140.3 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses –160.0 –190.3 –19.0 % –30.3 –54.6 –75.9 EBIT 135.3 137.7 1.8 % 2.4 41.2 64.4 Mail, Branch & Services 97.5 96.0 –1.5 % –1.5 27.7 47.3 E‐Commerce & Logistics 47.7 43.6 –8.5 % –4.1 15.4 16.1 Bank 2.4 7.0 >100 % 4.6 0.6 2.8 Corporate/Consolidation3 –12.3 –8.9 27.5 % 3.4 –2.5 –1.8 Financial result –10.0 –17.8 –78.2 % –7.8 –4.8 –7.8 Profit before tax 125.3 119.9 –4.3 % –5.4 36.4 56.6 Income tax –31.6 –38.0 –20.3 % –6.4 –7.8 –19.8 Profit for the period 93.7 81.9 –12.6 % –11.8 28.5 36.9 Earnings per share (EUR) 4 1.35 1.18 –12.9 % –0.17 0.41 0.53 Gross cash flow 244.7 216.8 –11.4 % –27.8 86.3 77.8 Cash flow from operating activities 88.4 99.2 12.3 % 10.9 59.8 88.5 CAPEX 84.3 76.6 –9.2 % –7.8 43.0 31.8 Free cash flow 33.7 –3.4 <–100 % –37.1 4.1 28.3 Operating free cash flow 5 235.4 173.0 –26.5 % –62.4 85.2 56.4 1Retrospective adjustment, recognised outside profit or loss, of measurement effects on liabilities arising from acquisition obligations previously recognised in profit or loss

2Adjusted to reflect the new segment structure effective 1 January 2026

3Includes the intra-Group cost allocation procedure

4Undiluted earnings per share in relation to 67,552,638 shares

5Free cash flow before acquisitions, money market investments, growth CAPEX, CBA and cash held temporarily 12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

