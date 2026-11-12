21St Consecutive Record Quarter: SIXT Grows Revenue In The Key Summer Quarter By 11.8% And Raises Full-Year Guidance
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Sixt SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
21st consecutive record quarter: SIXT grows revenue in the key summer quarter by 11.8% and raises full-year guidance (news with additional features)
12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
21st consecutive record quarter: SIXT grows revenue in the key summer quarter by 11.8% and raises full-year guidance Pullach, 12 November 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, SIXT generated Group revenue of almost EUR 1.5 billion, 11.8% more than in the prior-year quarter (currency-adjusted 11.6%). This is the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history. With Germany, Europe and North America, all three regions are growing. After nine months, revenue stands at EUR 3.60 billion (+10.2%). Owing to business performance ahead of expectations, the Management Board is raising its 2026 revenue guidance to almost EUR 4.7 billion (previously EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion). The environment offers little tailwind: global travel demand in the summer was roughly at prior-year level, the economy in Germany and Europe remains subdued, and in the US consumer sentiment is still weak. Highlights: Five growth drivers
SIXT's growth is built on five pillars in which the company has been investing for years:
Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: "SIXT was able to increase revenue by 11.8% in a challenging environment. Owing to business performance significantly ahead of expectations, we are raising our full-year guidance to almost EUR 4.7 billion in revenue. After nine months, we increased earnings before taxes disproportionately by 17% year on year to almost EUR 407 million, despite deliberately higher investments in personnel, vehicles and technology. In technology alone, more than EUR 100 million will flow in 2026, and we will increase these investments further in 2027. The result is driven by strong demand for our products, high utilisation and a fleet that we deliberately planned tightly. We continue to view the overall economic situation with caution. That is why we will again plan the fleet deliberately tightly in 2027 and stick to this discipline. My thanks go to our customers and partners for their trust – and above all to our employees, whose daily commitment makes this success possible." SIXT Seamless Journey: technology investments are paying off
With the SIXT Seamless Journey, the SIXT app becomes a continuous companion throughout the rental, from booking to return. This is made possible by the in-house technology platform that connects booking, fleet, branch and service. For customers, this means:
Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: "The investments are paying off not only in the customer experience but also in profitability. After nine months, earnings have grown significantly faster than revenue: with revenue up 10.2%, earnings before taxes rose by 16.9% to almost EUR 407 million. This was offset by strong demand and high utilisation, because we plan the fleet tightly and inside the demand. This growth is financed by a solid balance sheet: EUR 2.3 billion of equity, an equity ratio of 26.6% and an investment-grade rating."
Key figures for the third quarter of 2026:
File: SIXT Press Release Q3 2026 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sixt SE
|Zugspitzstraße 1
|82049 Pullach i. Isartal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 74444-5104
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 74444-85104
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A351WB9 Sixt-Anleihe 2023/2027, DE000A3827R4 Sixt-Anleihe 2024/2029, DE000A4DFCK8 Sixt-Anleihe 2025/2030, DE000A46Z700 Sixt-Anleihe 2026/2031
|WKN:
|723132
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299004ZME6CSBR7WP07
|EQS News ID:
|2432942
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2432942 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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