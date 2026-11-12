Desay SV / Key word(s): Expansion

Desay SV Opens Smart Manufacturing Facility in Linares, Spain, Strengthening Its European Presence

12.11.2026 / 07:35 CET/CEST

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LINARES, Spain, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay SV today officially inaugurated its new smart manufacturing facility in Linares, Spain, marking another important step in putting its "In Europe, with Europe, for All" commitment into practice. The facility strengthens the company's local manufacturing and customer-support capabilities and enables closer collaboration with automotive customers across Europe.



Held at Santana Tech Park, the opening ceremony and press conference brought together Desay SV's senior leadership, representatives of the Spanish central and regional governments, automotive OEM customers, and industry stakeholders. Among the distinguished guests was Núria Aymerich Rocavert, Special Commissioner for Industrial Competitiveness and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) at the Ministry of Industry and Tourism of the Government of Spain. Building a Localized Manufacturing Hub in Europe With a total built-up area of approximately 20,000 square metres, the Linares facility serves as a key regional hub for Desay SV, integrating localized manufacturing, engineering, and customer support in Europe. Upon completion of its planned phases, the facility will have a maximum designed annual production capacity of 2.8 million units, providing the flexibility to respond to evolving OEM demand. The site will cover the production of a range of automotive products, including automotive displays and smart cockpit domain controllers, supporting the evolving needs of European automakers as vehicles become increasingly connected, intelligent, and software-defined. Mass production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027. Strengthening Industrial Cooperation with Spain Desay SV's investment in Linares reflects the company's confidence in Spain's automotive industrial base and the region's potential as a strategic location for advanced manufacturing. The project is expected to contribute to local industrial capabilities, supply-chain resilience, and skilled employment. "Spain continues to strengthen its position as a leading European hub for automotive excellence and technological innovation. Desay SV's investment in Linares reflects the strength of Spain's industrial ecosystem and contributes to our shared ambition to advance sustainable mobility and strengthen the competitiveness of the European automotive industry." - Núria Aymerich Rocavert, Special Commissioner for Industrial Competitiveness and SMEs at Spain's Ministry of Industry and Tourism. "Desay SV's investment in Linares is a transformative milestone for Andalusia's industrial future. Driven by our 22% surge in regional industrial output, we are proud to welcome a world-class automotive technology leader to our ecosystem. When an industry pioneer like Desay SV invests here, they come to stay." - Jorge Paradela Gutiérrez, Regional Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines of the Junta de Andalucía

Supporting European Automakers with Local Programs Desay SV Spain S.L. has received formal project nominations from two international automotive manufacturers and is continuing commercial discussions with several other European automakers. These developments underscore the company's growing engagement with the European automotive market and its commitment to building long-term customer relationships through local presence and support. "We are proud to be part of Linares' industrial revival and to contribute to a new chapter in the city's development. The support and collaboration of the local, regional and national authorities have been instrumental in bringing this project to life. Building on this strong foundation, we look forward to creating new opportunities for local talent, strengthening the regional automotive ecosystem and growing together with the community for years to come." - Ling Jianhui, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Desay SV "The inauguration of our Linares facility represents another important step in putting our 'In Europe, with Europe, for All' commitment into practice. By combining Desay SV's technological expertise with Spain's strong automotive industrial base, we are establishing a resilient local manufacturing hub that enables us to build closer relationships with European partners and provide faster, more flexible, and tailored services to meet their evolving mobility needs."

-Yang Yong, Executive Vice President of Desay SV and General Manager of Desay SV Europe A Growing International Business Desay SV continues to expand its international business. In the first nine months of 2026, the company recorded revenue of approximately RMB 24.4 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 9.3%. International sales reached approximately RMB 1.6 billion in the first half of 2026, up 55.7% year on year. The company's European headquarters is located in Weimar, Germany, and its European operations extend across Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, and the Czech Republic. Through this regional network and its Linares manufacturing base, Desay SV aims to respond more effectively to customer requirements and support the transformation of the European automotive industry. Creating Opportunities for Local Talent The Linares project is expected to create up to 500 direct jobs by 2030 across manufacturing, engineering, quality, logistics, and management. Desay SV also plans to work with local educational institutions, including the University of Jaén and I.E.S. Himilce, to support talent development and build pathways between education and the automotive industry. About Desay SV Desay SV is a mobility technology company with operations spanning 26 locations worldwide. With 40 years of experience, the company focuses on Intelligent Cabin, Intelligent Driving, and Connected Services, supported by capabilities in research and development, design, quality management, and intelligent manufacturing. Its global automotive customers include Chery, Geely, Li Auto, Renault, SAIC, Stellantis, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Desay SV ranked 54th in the Automotive News 2026 Top 100 Global Automotive Suppliers. Learn more at .















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