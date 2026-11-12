Verbio SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Verbio SE: Following a strong start to the year, Verbio expects EBITDA for the financial year to be at the upper end of the forecast range

12.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following a strong start to the year, Verbio expects EBITDA for the financial year to be at the upper end of the forecast range

EBITDA rose year-on-year to EUR 76.1 million thanks to the strong development of Biodiesel and Bioethanol/Biomethane

Positive free cash flow of EUR 13.5 million supports the reduction of net financial debt to EUR 83.1 million

EBITDA for the FY 2026/27 is expected to be at the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 210 million to EUR 250 million

Stricter rules against misdeclared biofuels will strengthen fair competition Rising registration figures for gas-powered trucks are leading to expectations of higher demand for BioCNG and BioLNG Leipzig, November 12, 2026 – Verbio has made a strong start in the financial year 2026/27. Revenue in the first quarter of the financial year 2026/27 increased to EUR 533.6 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR 438.2 million; Q4 2025/26: EUR 531.9 million). EBITDA improved significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year, rising to EUR 76.1 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR 15.4 million). Significant drivers were the positive margin trend for biodiesel and bioethanol in Europe, the development of the North American biodiesel business, as well as a higher profit contribution from the GHG quota business. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2025/26 (EUR 88.2 million), EBITDA of EUR 76.1 million was also higher than the comparable figure of EUR 69.1 million, after adjusting for the positive valuation effect of EUR 19.1 million in the biomethane business. EBIT was EUR 59.0 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR 0.1 million). The net result for the period improved to EUR 36.0 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR -4.0 million), and as a consequence earnings per share also improved to EUR 0.56 (Q1 2025/26: EUR -0.06). Cash flows from operations rose significantly to EUR 34.1 million, compared with EUR -17.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. With capital expenditure at around EUR 20 million, comparable with the same quarter of the previous year, this resulted in positive free cash flow of EUR 13.5 million, compared to EUR -37.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Investments related in particular to the ethenolysis project for the production of bio-based speciality chemicals, to biogas production in South Bend, Indiana, as well as to further efficiency measures. The positive cash flow trend helped to reduce net financial debt from EUR 91.5 million as at June 30, 2026 to EUR 83.1 million as at September 30, 2026. Biodiesel shows strong earnings momentum; Bioethanol/Biomethane significantly higher than the previous year In the Biodiesel segment, revenue increased to EUR 306.3 million in the first quarter 2026/27 (Q1 2025/26: EUR 244.1 million; Q4 2025/26: EUR 280.4 million). The increase compared with the previous year was primarily driven by higher biodiesel prices as well as increased production and sales volumes. Compared with the previous quarter, the increase in revenue was largely due to price effects, while sales volumes remained almost stable. EBITDA increased to EUR 51.2 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR 22.6 million; Q4 2025/26: EUR 32.8 million). The higher biodiesel prices were able to more than offset the higher costs of raw material and consumables used compared with both the same quarter of the previous year and the previous quarter. Verbio sourced raw materials at prices below market levels during the quarter under review. This contributed to realised margins exceeding market spreads1. The North American biodiesel business also developed positively. A higher contribution from the GHG quota business supported the year-on-year increase in earnings. In the Bioethanol/Biomethane segment, revenue in the first quarter of 2026/27 amounted to EUR 221.6 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR 191.2 million; Q4 2025/26: EUR 243.5 million). Compared with the previous year, revenue rose due to higher ethanol prices and a stronger contribution from the GHG quota business. These effects more than offset the decline in sales volumes, which resulted in particular from a targeted reduction in trading volumes. On the other hand, the decline in revenue compared with the strong fourth quarter of 2025/26 was primarily attributable to North America and reflected, among other things, temporary production-related factors there. The segment EBITDA improved significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year to EUR 19.7 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR -9.5 million). The improvement was primarily driven by the European bioethanol operations. Higher ethanol prices supported margin growth. At the same time, Verbio maintained procurement prices for grain largely at the same level as in the previous year, despite a significant increase in market prices. The GHG quota business also made a higher contribution to earnings compared to the same quarter of the previous year. By contrast, EBITDA fell compared with the fourth quarter 2025/26 (Q4 2025/26: EUR 55.0 million). Here it should be taken into account that the previous quarter included a positive valuation effect of EUR 19.1 million in the biomethane business, and that the market margins in the European bioethanol business fell compared to the high levels seen in the final quarter of the previous year. In North America, higher realised margins largely offset the impact of lower production and sales volumes. The Other segment, which includes Verbio's logistics and trading activities, generated an EBITDA of EUR 5.2 million (Q1 2025/26: EUR 2.3 million; Q4 2025/26: EUR 0.3 million). The improvement primarily reflected the positive development of commodity forward contracts. Outlook: EBITDA expected at the upper end of the forecast range In view of the better-than-expected first quarter and the continued strong biodiesel spreads1 in Europe and North America, Verbio expects the Group's EBITDA for the financial year 2026/27 to be at the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 210 million to EUR 250 million. The forecast continues to take into account the seasonality of the business, as was already assumed in the original annual planning. In addition it is expected that the improved earnings performance and lower capital expenditure will lead to a further significant reduction in net financial debt compared with the previous year. Verbio expects further momentum from the latest regulatory decisions in the German biofuels market. The Cabinet decision to amend the German Biofuel Sustainability Regulation (Biokraftstoff -Nachhaltigkeitsverordnung) addresses a key demand from Verbio by removing good-faith protection and strengthening the rules to counter mislabelled biofuels. Together with the measures already adopted to implement RED III, this strengthens the framework for sustainably and compliantly produced biofuels and opens up additional market opportunities for Verbio. Additional momentum is being generated by the changing framework conditions in the fuel market. High fuel prices and fragile geopolitical supply chains have accelerated the development of wider use of renewable fuel alternatives. Against this backdrop, biomethane is gaining in importance in heavy duty transport: according to the information available to us, there has recently been an increase in the number of registrations for CNG and LNG trucks. High demand for biomethane in the transport sector is therefore expected in the coming months. Verbio key figures (EUR millions) Q1 25/26 Q1 26/27 yoy Q4 25/26 qoq Production Biodiesel (tonnes) 166,7632 178,533 7.1% 172,411 3.6% Bioethanol (tonnes) 153,714 146,923 -4.4% 159,889 -8.1% Biomethane (MWh) 336,4612 358,718 6.6% 370,195 -3.1% Revenue 438.2 533.6 21.8% 531.9 0.3% Segment Biodiesel 244.1 306.3 25.5% 280.4 9.3% Segment Bioethanol/Biomethane 191.2 221.6 15.9% 243.5 -9.0% Segment Other 8.2 10.7 30.0% 12.2 -12.5% EBITDA 15.4 76.1 395.4% 88.2 -13.7% Segment Biodiesel 22.6 51.2 126.3% 32.8 56.0% Segment Bioethanol/Biomethane -9.5 19.7 n.a. 55.0 -64.2% Segment Other 2.3 5.2 131.0% 0.3 1,475.4% 2 Figures for the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2025/26) have been restated. (EUR millions) 30.06.2026 30.09.2026 +/- Net debt 91.5 83.1 -9.2% Equity ratio 59.7% 60.0% +0.3 pp Detailed information on business developments in the first three months of the financial year 2026/27 is provided in the quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2026, which can be viewed from 8.30 a.m. CET at 1The market spread is the difference between the price of the biofuel finished product and the prices of the primary raw materials used, expressed per tonne of biofuel.

About Verbio At Verbio we make more from biomass. In Europe, North America and Asia, we process locally available biomass into sustainable fuels and bio-based products for the chemical and industrial sectors. Our motto“Pioneering green solutions” sums up what drives our international team: we develop innovative technologies and turn them into commercially viable industrial solutions. Sustainability is a key component of our business model. Our biorefinery concept is therefore centred on the systematic multiple use of biomass. As a leading bioeconomy company, we supply renewable molecules needed to replace fossil raw materials as part of the transition towards meeting climate targets. The use of regional biomass strengthens independence from global supply chains, creates added value in rural areas and supports a secure and cost-effective supply of energy and raw materials. Verbio shares (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany. | | | Facebook & Instagram: @verbio | LinkedIn: @verbio-se | LinkedIn: @claussauter

Important notice This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and estimates made by the management of Verbio SE. Although the Company's management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can include, among other things, changes in the financial and asset situation, the development or performance of the company, the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. Verbio neither intends nor assumes any separate obligation to update, revise or adapt forward-looking statements to take account of future events or developments.

Contact: Verbio SE

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Alina Köhler (IR)

Ulrike Kurze (PR)

+49(0)341/308530-299

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