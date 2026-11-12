Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission To Trading
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Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading
12-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market today, 12 November 2026 at 08:00:
Name of Issuer: Atomic Metals Plc
Securities: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BQ1NV399
Symbol: ATO
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email:...
Website: Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
2432808 12-Nov-2026
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