Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

12-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market today, 12 November 2026 at 08:00:

Name of Issuer: Atomic Metals Plc

Securities: Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BQ1NV399

Symbol: ATO

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email:...

Website: Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

