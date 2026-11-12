CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

CANCOM SE publishes full set of Q3.26 figures

12.11.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE publishes full set of Q3.26 figures

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 14.9% year-on-year to € 73.4 million in 9M.26, with consolidated revenue of €1,187.9 million (9M 2025: € 1,227.7 million)

Consolidated EBITDA stood at € 24.1 million (Q3 2025: € 27.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, with consolidated revenue of € 412.0 million (Q3 2025: € 423.9 million) Forecast for 2026 profitability targets and adjusted revenue target confirmed Munich, Germany, 12 November 2026 – The CANCOM Group achieved consolidated revenue of € 412.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: € 423.9 million). This represents a decline of 2.8 percent compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Gross profit amounted to € 162.3 million (Q3 2025: € 168.8 million), whilst the gross profit margin remained virtually stable at 39.4 percent compared with the same quarter of the previous year (Q3 2025: 39.8 percent). EBITDA reached € 24.1 million (Q3 2025: € 27.1 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 5.9 percent (Q3 2025: 6.4 percent). EBITA stood at € 10.8 million (Q3 2025: € 13.4 million). Germany segment increases EBITDA in the third quarter In the Germany business segment, revenue in the third quarter of 2026 stood at € 273.3 million (Q3 2025: € 280.0 million). EBITDA rose by 8.8 percent to € 14.5 million (Q3 2025: € 13.3 million), whilst the EBITDA margin improved to 5.3 percent (Q3 2025: 4.8 percent). In the International business segment, revenue amounted to € 138.7 million (Q3 2025: € 143.9 million). EBITDA reached € 9.7 million (Q3 2025: € 13.8 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 7.0 percent (Q3 2025: 9.6 percent). “The subdued demand dynamics and longer decision-making cycles among our customers had a greater impact on our revenue performance in the third quarter than expected. We are sticking to our profitability targets for the full year. Our focus remains on systematically capitalising on opportunities in our strategic business areas, strengthening our operational performance and consistently managing our cost structures,” said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE. Profitability improved significantly in the first nine months In the first nine months of 2026, Group revenue amounted to € 1,187.9 million (9M 2025: € 1,227.7 million). Gross profit, at € 505.6 million, was slightly above the previous year's figure (9M 2025: € 504.7 million). EBITDA rose by 14.9 percent to € 73.4 million (9M 2025: € 63.9 million), whilst the EBITDA margin improved by 1.0 percentage points to 6.2 percent. EBITA increased by 36.8 percent to € 32.3 million and EBIT by 59.2 percent to € 27.0 million. Taking into account business performance in the first nine months and the prevailing market environment, the Executive Board refined its revenue outlook for the 2026 financial year on 26 October 2026. The forecasts for EBITDA and EBITA were confirmed. The Executive Board now expects the following performance: CANCOM Group Forecast 2026 Revenue € 1,650 to € 1,750 million EBITDA € 110 to € 130 million EBITA € 55 to € 75 million ________________________________ About CANCOM

As a leading Digital Business Provider and AI Enabler, CANCOM leads companies, organizations and the public sector into the digital future. The range of services and solutions extends from classic system house IT solutions to Cloud Services and Managed Services, as well as data-driven Digital Solutions and Artificial Intelligence. With passion and technology expertise, CANCOM drives its customers' Digital Evolution and supports them reduce the complexity of their IT, optimize business processes, and develop new business models. To achieve this, CANCOM offers a holistic portfolio for all IT and business needs. The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace. The portfolio is complemented by services covering the entire IT lifecycle – from the deployment of IT infrastructures, through planning and integration, to support, managed services, and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise, which translates individual requirements into concrete, industry-specific IT solutions designed to significantly drive their business success. The around 5,300 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.7 billion euros in 2025. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105). Contact

Lars Dannenberg

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

+49 89 54054 5371

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