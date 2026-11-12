India Ranks 28Th In Climate Change Performance Index, Down Five Places

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) India ranked 28th in the annual report of Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate mitigation performance of 64 countries and the EU, published on Thursday.

It's down five places from the previous year. However, India retains an overall medium rating, receiving a medium rating in GHG emissions, energy use, and climate policy. Its high renewable energy trend rating recognises the recent progress within the renewable energy category.

Rankings, which came amid the 31st Conference of Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) underway in Antalya, Turkey, are based on each country's overall score. The rankings are calculated from individual scores in four categories, consisting of 14 indicators. No country performs well enough in all index categories to achieve an overall very high rating.

The first three overall positions, therefore, remain empty. The results show that, even if all countries were as committed as the current frontrunners, efforts would still be insufficient to prevent hazardous climate change.

As per the report, competitive procurement, rooftop solar support, and domestic manufacturing incentives have supported renewable energy deployments in India. In June 2025, non-fossil sources reached 50 per cent of cumulative installed electricity capacity, five years ahead of the previous 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target. This includes nuclear power as well as renewables and differs from the share of electricity actually generated.

CCPI country experts welcome the expanded solar and wind, rooftop installations, and electric vehicles (EVs). India's NDC for 2031-2035 sets targets for 2035: a 47 per cent reduction in the emissions intensity of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2005 levels, about 60 per cent of cumulative installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources, and a forest and tree-cover carbon sink of 3.5-4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent vs 2005.

The capacity target refers to international technology cooperation and low-cost finance. Some experts from civil society see scope for stronger targets given the recent expansion. Others emphasise existing capacity and the project pipeline, prioritising delivery of current ambitions. The experts identify a mismatch between renewable energy deployment and transmission, distribution, and storage development.

The energy think-tank Ember estimates that India curtailed 2.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of solar generation to maintain grid security between late May and December 2025, reflecting operational constraints, including limited flexibility in conventional generation.

Coordinated investment in grids, storage, demand flexibility, and flexible power plant operation would help translate capacity growth into greater renewable generation and fossil fuel displacement.

The experts recognise progress in EVs, industrial efficiency programmes, and appliance standards. The Carbon Credit Trading Scheme has assigned emissions-intensity targets to 490 industrial entities since January 2026.

The experts emphasise ambitious targets, credible verification, and demonstrated emissions reductions. They identify gaps in the coverage and enforcement of building codes and in appliance compliance in informal markets.

By August 2026, urban rail connectivity covered 26 cities, demonstrating public investment, while some experts call for more affordable bus services, better service quality, and support for walking and cycling.

Views differ on absolute emissions goals. Some experts from civil society recommend a progressive shift toward pathways for absolute emissions reductions. A think-tank expert questions their near-term practicality given development needs and rising electricity demand, while another expert favours reporting absolute trends alongside intensity targets.

India's NDC sets a GDP emissions-intensity target. An expert from a university stresses the distinction between this commitment and recommendations on absolute reductions. Clean electrification beyond transport -- especially in industry, freight, and cooking -- could reduce fossil fuel dependence while supporting competitiveness and energy security.