Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Piyush Goyal Play Drums At Visakhapatnam Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Nov 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister of Trade and Commerce Piyush Goyal played the drums at the 31st CII Partnership Summit, which began here on Thursday.

The three leaders went around the Engineering College Grounds of Andhra University, the venue of the summit and saw the performance of various cultural troupes.

To the surprise of everyone present there, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister started playing drums. Union Minister Goyal also joined them.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan welcomed Piyush Goyal. They walked around the venue and witnessed the performance of artists.

During an interaction, CM Naidu took a drum from one of the artists and asked Pawan Kalyan and Piyush Goyal to also take the instruments. The trio then started playing them.

Prior to proceeding to the venue of the inaugural session, they visited various exhibition stalls and explored the traditional artworks and cultural exhibits on display.

CM Naidu and Piyush Goyal also tried their hands at painting.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Andhra Pradesh HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Lokesh later wrote on X, "A big day for Vizag! The world is here as we launch the 31st CII Partnership Summit."

The two-day event under the theme“Trade, Technology, Trust and Thought Leadership in a Changing Global Landscape” is jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Government of Andhra Pradesh, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India.

Several prominent dignitaries and industry leaders participated in the programme, including T.G. Bharath, Minister for Industries and Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings; Satyakumar Yadav, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, G. Sai Prasad, Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Several other prominent industry representatives and dignitaries also participated in the inaugural event.