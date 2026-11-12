Sudan Calls for Fair Climate Financing Without Political Interference
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has urged developed nations to accelerate climate financing and ensure developing countries receive fair access to funding without political considerations influencing its distribution.
Addressing the opening session of the high-level meeting for heads of state and government at the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, on Wednesday, al-Burhan stressed the importance of turning financial commitments into practical support that vulnerable nations can obtain without unnecessary delays or complications.
He emphasized that climate funding promises must translate into “resources that developing countries can access fairly, quickly and easily.”
The Sudanese leader also called on wealthier countries to intensify their contributions and double the financial assistance allocated to climate adaptation programmes. He further highlighted the importance of integrating adaptation efforts into broader development strategies, describing them as “a tool to advance development, peace, security and justice.”
Al-Burhan outlined the mounting environmental pressures confronting Sudan, including prolonged droughts, devastating floods, expanding desertification, deteriorating agricultural land and increasingly limited water supplies.
He warned that declining agricultural and livestock production was placing additional pressure on food availability and threatening the livelihoods of communities dependent on these sectors.
“The exceptional circumstances Sudan is going through have compounded these challenges,” al-Burhan said, explaining that the country's ongoing difficulties have further weakened infrastructure, disrupted essential public services and affected institutional capacity, while making it harder for communities to withstand climate-related threats.
Addressing the opening session of the high-level meeting for heads of state and government at the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, on Wednesday, al-Burhan stressed the importance of turning financial commitments into practical support that vulnerable nations can obtain without unnecessary delays or complications.
He emphasized that climate funding promises must translate into “resources that developing countries can access fairly, quickly and easily.”
The Sudanese leader also called on wealthier countries to intensify their contributions and double the financial assistance allocated to climate adaptation programmes. He further highlighted the importance of integrating adaptation efforts into broader development strategies, describing them as “a tool to advance development, peace, security and justice.”
Al-Burhan outlined the mounting environmental pressures confronting Sudan, including prolonged droughts, devastating floods, expanding desertification, deteriorating agricultural land and increasingly limited water supplies.
He warned that declining agricultural and livestock production was placing additional pressure on food availability and threatening the livelihoods of communities dependent on these sectors.
“The exceptional circumstances Sudan is going through have compounded these challenges,” al-Burhan said, explaining that the country's ongoing difficulties have further weakened infrastructure, disrupted essential public services and affected institutional capacity, while making it harder for communities to withstand climate-related threats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment