Iran Threatens Strikes on US Bases From West Asia to Europe
(MENAFN) Iran has put the United States and its allies on notice: any military base used in a renewed American assault on the country, including installations in Europe, could come under fire.
The warning came Wednesday from Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. In a post on US social media company X, he declared that “every military base involved in the aggression” would be a legitimate target. He said the threat reached “from West Asia to Europe.”
“No safe distance. No safe haven. No immunity,” he wrote.
His statement followed hard-line remarks earlier in the day from Kioumars Heydari, deputy chief of the Iranian Armed Forces’ General Staff. Heydari said Tehran was ready to hit targets beyond the region if attacked again.
Speaking to an Iranian broadcaster, Heydari said US bases and interests sit within range of Iranian missiles and drones. He added that countries permitting aircraft to launch attacks on Iran from their soil could face retaliatory strikes.
The threats come against a backdrop of sustained friction between Tehran and Washington since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28.
The two sides remain deadlocked over how to carry out a June 18 memorandum of understanding brokered in Islamabad. Disputes over sanctions, the US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz have stalled efforts to end the war.
The warning came Wednesday from Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. In a post on US social media company X, he declared that “every military base involved in the aggression” would be a legitimate target. He said the threat reached “from West Asia to Europe.”
“No safe distance. No safe haven. No immunity,” he wrote.
His statement followed hard-line remarks earlier in the day from Kioumars Heydari, deputy chief of the Iranian Armed Forces’ General Staff. Heydari said Tehran was ready to hit targets beyond the region if attacked again.
Speaking to an Iranian broadcaster, Heydari said US bases and interests sit within range of Iranian missiles and drones. He added that countries permitting aircraft to launch attacks on Iran from their soil could face retaliatory strikes.
The threats come against a backdrop of sustained friction between Tehran and Washington since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28.
The two sides remain deadlocked over how to carry out a June 18 memorandum of understanding brokered in Islamabad. Disputes over sanctions, the US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz have stalled efforts to end the war.
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