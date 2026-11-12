Sheikh Mohammed Issues New Law On Dubai Municipality For Enhancing Quality Of Life

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's Ruler has issued a new law on Dubai Municipality aimed at enhancing the quality of life and strengthening the city's global competitiveness.

Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the law defines the municipality's objectives and mandate, while strengthening its role in supporting sustainable development.

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Under the new objectives, the municipality is responsible of doing the following:

Building a future-ready city that enhances quality of life, happiness and wellbeing. Developing an integrated, sustainable urban planning system that supports economic growth. Enhancing Dubai's urban landscape through improved public and recreational facilities and expanded green spaces. Developing infrastructure to support comprehensive development plans. Advancing the construction sector through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and proactive solutions. Safeguarding public health and food safety through a smart, integrated system. Strengthening integrated waste management to ensure efficient use of resources. Promoting public-private partnerships and creating new economic opportunities.

Dubai Municipality exercises its functions in accordance with applicable legislation throughout the Emirate of Dubai, including development zones and free zones.

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